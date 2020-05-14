Home NewsNewsFeaturesPhoto GalleriesSongwriters: Beyond Words Paul Zollo-May 14, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Photos of musicians & songwritersAll Photos by PAUL ZOLLO Instead of words on music, here’s some photographic souvenirs collected during this ongoing adventure in songwriting, as chronicled in American Songwriter. Alice Cooper, 2011Rihanna in Malibu, 2009.Honeyboy Edwards, 2008. Blues legend, played with Robert Johnson. Mark RonsonTaylor Swift dropping a Grammy Award, 2010. Backstage, trying to pose with all four of the Grammys that she won, one of them got away from her.James Taylor in Massachusetts, 2010Randy Newman in HollywoodAdele at the Grammys with Six Awards, 2012.Patrick Carney of the Black Keys at used car lot in North Hollywood.Neil Young with Stephen Stills, Village Recorder where Neil received Merit Award from Recording Academy.Tom Petty with Mudcrutch at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, May 7, 2008.Robert Plant, backstage at Grammy Awards. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a commentRELATED ARTICLES ArticlesSteely Dan: Inside the College of Musical Knowledge, Part II Paul Zollo - May 13, 2020 0 Welcome back to our Steely Dan interview with Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker. This is Part Two. For Part One,... Read more ArticlesDan Fogelberg, Immersed in Music, Part II Paul Zollo - May 13, 2020 0 This is Part II of this series. See Part I here. American Songwriter is happy... Read more Best New MusicGrammy R&B Winner Daniel Caesar Releases New Spotify Sessions Version Of 2019 Hit “Cyanide” Robert Dye - May 13, 2020 0 Canadian R&B artist Daniel Caesar reimagines his 2019 summer hit “Cyanide” one more time with an exclusive performance released today as part of the... Read morePopular PostsThe Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber Paul Zollo - April 10, 2020 4 John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey” April 14, 2020Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine April 8, 2020Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven” April 8, 2020Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There” April 28, 2020