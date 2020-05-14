Thursday, May 14, 2020
Songwriters: Beyond Words

Paul Zollo

-

Photos of musicians & songwriters

All Photos by PAUL ZOLLO

Instead of words on music, here’s some photographic souvenirs collected during this ongoing adventure in songwriting, as chronicled in American Songwriter.

Alice Cooper, 2011
Rihanna in Malibu, 2009.
Honeyboy Edwards, 2008. Blues legend, played with Robert Johnson.
Mark Ronson
Taylor Swift dropping a Grammy Award, 2010. Backstage, trying to pose with all four of the Grammys that she won, one of them got away from her.
James Taylor in Massachusetts, 2010
Randy Newman in Hollywood
Adele at the Grammys with Six Awards, 2012.

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys at used car lot in North Hollywood.
Neil Young with Stephen Stills, Village Recorder where Neil received Merit Award from Recording Academy.
Tom Petty with Mudcrutch at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, May 7, 2008.
Robert Plant, backstage at Grammy Awards.

