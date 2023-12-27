Gallery: Taylor Swift’s Biggest Moments of 2023 – Awards, the Eras Tour, Football Games, and More

Taylor Swift has been an unstoppable force in 2023. No other artist had quite the impact that she has. She’s been heralded as an innovator by iHeartRadio, been crowned the Global Artist of the Year by Spotify, Named Top Artist of 2023 by American Songwriter, taken home countless awards, and been named Time’s Person of the Year–and that is just the beginning of her accolades.

Videos by American Songwriter

2023 was undoubtedly Swift’s year. As it comes to a close, we’d like to take a look back at her biggest moments.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Was Named One of the Most Powerful Women in the World—Why Is It Important?]

The majority of Swift’s year has been spent on the road. She kicked off her lauded Eras Tour back in March in Glendale, Arizona. She’s become temporary mayor along the trek, earned the keys to major cities, established landmarks in her honor, and more.

Her Swifties have found her career-spanning set endlessly exciting. Though the tour will continue well into 2024, it would be impossible not to count kicking off this tour as one of her biggest moments of 2023.

Swift was a big winner at almost every major award show this year. From the Grammys to the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift was recognized by her peers for her incomparable musical efforts. Trophies she’s added to her shelf this year include an iHeartRadio Innovator Award, multiple Grammys, nine VMAs, and more.

Aside from music, Swift caused major buzz within the National Football League. Her attendance at several Kansas City Chiefs games had her Swifties and football fans talking. Of course, her increased sports fandom was inspired by her relationship with tight-end Travis Kelce– a major development in the Swift sphere in 2023.

She more or less wrapped up her year with the premiere of the Eras Tour movie. The concert film captured the highlights from Swift’s career-defining tour, giving fans the option to relive their tour memories as many times as they’d like.

It’s hard to imagine Swift could have a better year than 2023. If it were anybody else, we’d bet against it, but we have no doubt she will continue to move the bar forward next year.

Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour Taylor Swift with Blake Lively at a Kansas City Chiefs game Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour Movie premiere Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Swift accepting the Innovator Award at iHeart Radio Awards Taylor Swift at the 65th GRAMMY Awards

From Top: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images, Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy