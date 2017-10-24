In Photos: Downtown Music Nashville Destination Songwriter’s Retreat

19 artists, writers and producers headed to Florida at the end of September for Downtown Music Nashville’s Destination Songwriter’s Retreat.

Since opening in 2014, Downtown Music Nashville has become an important name on Music Row. The company is led by Steve Markland and boasts writers including Andy Albert, Jillian Jacqueline and Sara Haze, and represents catalogs of Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

On September 24, Downtown Nashville kicked off a weeklong songwriter’s retreat in Rosemary Beach Florida. The goal was to foster new, unconventional collaborations, help build inspiration in a new setting, and cultivate connections between writers, artists and producers on a deeper level than can be achieved in a writer’s room.

The week’s itinerary balanced plenty of leisure with intense days of writing. To conclude the week, the writers showcased some of their hits to Florida locals at Hibiscus Coffee & Guest House.

The retreat has already proven fruitful, as a handful of the songs written have already been put on hold for several major artists.

“I was proud to be among some of the most incredibly inspiring artists and writers at the downtown music retreat,” said Alyssa Bonagura, who is signed to Sony Nashville. “Nashville is a magical town where people who have just met understand each other like they’ve been friends forever. You create this piece of art that wasn’t there before – and then you create a bond that turns a stranger into a life long friend.”

All photos courtesy Downtown Music Nashville

19 artists, writers and producers headed to Florida at the end of September for Downtown Music Nashville’s Destination Songwriter’s Retreat. Pictured: Eric Paslay, Daniel Tashian, Marc Beeson
Each of the week’s co-writes were set up strategically so that each group had an artist, a Downtown Nashville writer and a producer. Pictured: Kendell Marvel, John Osborne, Andy Albert
Between writing sessions, attendees got to kick back at WaterSound Beach Club to relax and socialize. “There’s something beautiful about being surrounded by writers that are all trying to write something true. And the whiskey, tacos and shrimp helped,” said Marc Beeson. Pictured: Andy Albert, Kendell Marvel, Steve Markland
The writing kept on through the night, as attendees pulled out their guitars for songs and s’mores around a bonfire. Pictured: Marc Beeson, Andrew DeRoberts, Andy Albert
“Sitting in the sand around a bonfire with old friends and new friends, playing music we love, for the love of the music, will always be a memory that sticks with me,” said Eric Paslay. Pictured: John Osborne, Claire Wright, Marc Beeson, Kendell Marvel, Randa Marvel
For attendees like Fancy Hagood, the music and the company were a perfect combination. “I am blown away by the culture that Downtown has created,” he said. “I’ve never felt as free to be myself around familiar and new faces alike. This trip was exactly what I needed to reignite my love for songwriting.” Pictured: John Osborne, AJ Pruis, Fancy, Sara Haze, Marc Beeson, Kendell Marvel
“I am so grateful I got to be a part of this,” said Tenille. “I made friends on this trip I know I’m going to be surrounded by and make music with for the long haul. The songs we were a part of were as special as the people were.” Pictured: Natalie Osborne, Danny Berrios, Steve Markland, Katie Roth
Some co-writes took place around the 10 bedroom house, while other groups were glad to venture outside. “They say the ocean gives off negative ions and they affect your brainwaves in a positive way — I thought I could feel that,” said Daniel Tashian. “The group was so damn good. Every single thing I heard sounded like a million bucks.” Pictured: John Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts, Kelly Archer
Downtown Nashville is thrilled that some of the songs written over the retreat have already been put on hold by artists and that new co-writes have been scheduled due to relationships formed over the week. Pictured: Pete Good
Many of the attendees had never met before the retreat. However, as Downtown Nashville had hoped, the week fostered many new relationships. “I believe we all made lifelong friends on this trip, and I feel lucky that I got to be a part of it,” said Alyssa Bonagura. Pictured: Natalie Osborne, Claire Wright, Justin Ebach, Andi Johnson, Caylee Hammack, Tenille, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne, Alyssa Bonagura, Steve Markland, Sara Haze, Katie Roth, Ken Johnson, Danny Berrios, Marc Beeson, Fancy, Pete Good, Brandon Ratcliff, Kendell Marvel, Randa Marvel, AJ Pruis, Kyle Coker, Eric Paslay, Natalie Paslay
By the end of the week, the group completed 32 songs, which attendees were able to play for Florida locals at Hibiscus Coffee and Guest House on the last night of the retreat. Pictured: Andrew DeRoberts, Kelly Archer, Andy Albert, Marc Beeson
“Between the laughs, the talent, and Steve Markland’s cooking I didn’t want to leave that place,” said John Osborne. “Such beautiful camaraderie between everyone. The whole experience was everything I love about Nashville with the added touch of waves and sand.” Pictured: Andrew DeRoberts, Kelly Archer, Andy Albert, Marc Beeson

