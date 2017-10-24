Since opening in 2014, Downtown Music Nashville has become an important name on Music Row. The company is led by Steve Markland and boasts writers including Andy Albert, Jillian Jacqueline and Sara Haze, and represents catalogs of Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

On September 24, Downtown Nashville kicked off a weeklong songwriter’s retreat in Rosemary Beach Florida. The goal was to foster new, unconventional collaborations, help build inspiration in a new setting, and cultivate connections between writers, artists and producers on a deeper level than can be achieved in a writer’s room.

The week’s itinerary balanced plenty of leisure with intense days of writing. To conclude the week, the writers showcased some of their hits to Florida locals at Hibiscus Coffee & Guest House.

The retreat has already proven fruitful, as a handful of the songs written have already been put on hold for several major artists.

“I was proud to be among some of the most incredibly inspiring artists and writers at the downtown music retreat,” said Alyssa Bonagura, who is signed to Sony Nashville. “Nashville is a magical town where people who have just met understand each other like they’ve been friends forever. You create this piece of art that wasn’t there before – and then you create a bond that turns a stranger into a life long friend.”

All photos courtesy Downtown Music Nashville

±