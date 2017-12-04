The GPC-18E Grand Performance acoustic-electric cutaway has been finely crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top, genuine mahogany back and sides, and a solid black ebony fingerboard and bridge. A sleek modified low oval neck with a Performing Artist taper offers greater ease of play up and down the fingerboard. Built in Fishman® Aura® VT Enhance™ electronics include imaging specifically made for this model, allowing each player to enhance the sound to their liking. The GPC-18E is the complete package for players of all levels.
Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Willie Nelson Songs” and you’ll be entered to win a Martin GPC-18E and a set of Flexible Core SP strings.
Selected entries will be printed in our March/April 2018 issue.
Deadline: January 31, 2018 at 11:59pm CST.