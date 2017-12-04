The GPC-18E Grand Performance acoustic-electric cutaway has been finely crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top, genuine mahogany back and sides, and a solid black ebony fingerboard and bridge. A sleek modified low oval neck with a Performing Artist taper offers greater ease of play up and down the fingerboard. Built in Fishman® Aura® VT Enhance™ electronics include imaging specifically made for this model, allowing each player to enhance the sound to their liking. The GPC-18E is the complete package for players of all levels.

List price $3,899.00

