On the heels of single “Greatest Love Story” hitting number one on Billboard‘s Country Airplay Chart, country band LANCO announced release details for its debut album, Hallelujah Nights. Out January 19, the album finds the band working with producer Jay Joyce and an all-star roster of co-writers that includes Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Ashley Gorley, with LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster notching writing credits on all 11 of the album’s tracks.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band just shared Hallelujah Nights cut “Born To Love You.” The infectious love song is the album’s opening track and is a collaboration between Lancaster, Copperman, Gorley, and Osborne.

“Sonically, ‘Born To Love You’ is one of my favorite songs on the record because it’s really the bridge between the two different aspects of Hallelujah Nights,” Lancaster says. “It starts out a bit laid back and builds into this real rocking and up-tempo song that reflects the lyrics. In an anthemic way, it’s an ode to the path hometowns set out for you and the different experiences we go through that lead to finding someone who is literally your reason for being here.”

Watch a new performance video for “Born To Love You” below.