Indie duo Wye Oak, comprising Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, have shared their newest single “It Was Not Natural” from the upcoming album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs.

Sonically spacey and dreamy, the tune tackles an ambitious theme. Wasner explains the somewhat ethereal lyrics, saying, “This is a story about finding an object of uncertain origin whilst walking through the woods. Or, if you’d rather: it’s about exploring the space between the things that we are socialized to believe about ourselves, and the actual truth of our nature — learning how to push the limits of the systems we’ve put in place to help ourselves make sense of chaos.”

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is set to drop April 6 via Merge Records. Wye Oak will also hit the road in North America and Europe in support of the album.

Listen to “It Was Not Natural” below and check out the duo’s tour itinerary.

Tour Itinerary:

Mar 12 Austin, TX – SXSW

Mar 13 Austin, TX – SXSW

Mar 14 Austin, TX – SXSW

Mar 15 Austin, TX – SXSW

Apr 06 Iowa City, IA – Mission Creek Festival

Apr 20 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

Apr 21 Rotterdam, NL – Motel Mozaique Festival

Apr 22 Luxembourg, LU – De Gudde Wellen

Apr 25 Berlin, DE – BiNuu

Apr 26 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory

Apr 27 Vienna, AT – Fluc

Apr 29 Zurich, CH – Bogen F

May 01 Brussels, BE – Les Nuits Botanique @ Rotonde

May 02 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up

May 03 London, UK – Village Underground

May 04 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

May 05 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Sound City

May 06 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

May 09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

May 10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

May 19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

May 20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

May 21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

May 23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

May 25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

May 26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Jul 11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Jul 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Jul 14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

Jul 15 Seattle, WA – Neumos

Jul 17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Jul 18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Jul 20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Jul 21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

Jul 23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Jul 24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Jul 27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn