Indie duo Wye Oak, comprising Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, have shared their newest single “It Was Not Natural” from the upcoming album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs.
Sonically spacey and dreamy, the tune tackles an ambitious theme. Wasner explains the somewhat ethereal lyrics, saying, “This is a story about finding an object of uncertain origin whilst walking through the woods. Or, if you’d rather: it’s about exploring the space between the things that we are socialized to believe about ourselves, and the actual truth of our nature — learning how to push the limits of the systems we’ve put in place to help ourselves make sense of chaos.”
The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is set to drop April 6 via Merge Records. Wye Oak will also hit the road in North America and Europe in support of the album.
Listen to “It Was Not Natural” below and check out the duo’s tour itinerary.
Tour Itinerary:
Mar 12 Austin, TX – SXSW
Mar 13 Austin, TX – SXSW
Mar 14 Austin, TX – SXSW
Mar 15 Austin, TX – SXSW
Apr 06 Iowa City, IA – Mission Creek Festival
Apr 20 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
Apr 21 Rotterdam, NL – Motel Mozaique Festival
Apr 22 Luxembourg, LU – De Gudde Wellen
Apr 25 Berlin, DE – BiNuu
Apr 26 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory
Apr 27 Vienna, AT – Fluc
Apr 29 Zurich, CH – Bogen F
May 01 Brussels, BE – Les Nuits Botanique @ Rotonde
May 02 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up
May 03 London, UK – Village Underground
May 04 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
May 05 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Sound City
May 06 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
May 09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
May 10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
May 19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
May 20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
May 21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
May 23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
May 25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
May 26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
Jul 11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
Jul 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Jul 14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret
Jul 15 Seattle, WA – Neumos
Jul 17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Jul 18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
Jul 20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
Jul 21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
Jul 23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Jul 24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Jul 27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn