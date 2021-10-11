Bryan Adams Announces New Album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician, Bryan Adams, announced Monday (October 9) that he will be releasing his newest album, So Happy It Hurts, on March 11, 2022.
“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” said Adams in a press release. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”
Fans can pre-order the new 12-song record here.
Adams also released a new video for the title track of his soon-to-be 15th release. Watch the new high-energy offering below.
Also available for purchase and pre-order is an exclusive color vinyl and a limited edition box set that includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book, and signed photo.
The 61-year-old Kingston, Ontario-born Adams has some tour dates slated for November, with a bunch more set for February and beyond 2022. See the full list of dates below.
Bryan Adams Tour Dates:
10 Nov ’21 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
12 Nov ’21 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
13 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
17 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
19 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
20 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA
01 Feb ’22 Wiznik Centre, MADRID, SPAIN
02 Feb ’22 Palau, BARCELONA, SPAIN
11 Feb ’22 Palaeur, ROME, ITAY
12 Feb ’22 Madela Forum, FLORENCE, ITALY
14 Feb ’22 Zoppa Arena, TREVISO, ITALY
19 Apr ’22 DNB Arena, STAVANGER, NORWAY
20 Apr ’22 Spektrum, OSLO, NORWAY
21 Apr ’22 Ericsson Globe, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
22 Apr ’22 Malmo Arena, MALMO, SWEDEN
24 Apr ’22 Scandinavium, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN
26 Apr ’22 Forum Copenhagen, FREDERIKSBERG, DENMARK
27 Apr ’22 Forum Horsens, HORSENS, DENMARK
28 Apr ’22 Forum Horsens, HORSENS, DENMARK
29 Apr ’22 Spektrum, VEJLE, DENMARK
09 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
10 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
11 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
13 May ’22 Brighton Centre, BRIGHTON, UK
14 May ’22 Birmingham RW Arena, BIRMINGHAM, UK
15 May ’22 Motorpoint Arena, NOTTINGHAM, UK
17 May ’22 Manchester AO Arena, MANCHESTER, UK
18 May ’22 M&S Bank Arena, LIVERPOOL, UK
20 May ’22 Utilita Arena, NEWCASTLE, UK
22 May ’22 P & J Arena, Aberdeen, UK
23 May ’22 Glasgow Hydro, GLASGOW, SCOTLAND
25 May ’22 Bonus Arena, Hull, UK
26 May ’22 London O2 Arena, LONDON, UK
29 May ’22 Belfast SSE Arena, BELFAST, UK
30 May ’22 Dublin 3Arena, DUBLIN, IRELAND
29 Jun ’22 Eden Sessions, Cornwall, UK
01 Jul ’22 Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, UK
02 Jul ’22 Halton Stadium, Widnes, UK
03 Jul ’22 QE2 Arena, Telford, UK
09 Jul ’22 Music Festival, Cornbury, UK
10 Jul ’22 Harewood House, Leeds, UK
11 Jul ’22 Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK