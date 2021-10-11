Bryan Adams Announces New Album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician, Bryan Adams, announced Monday (October 9) that he will be releasing his newest album, So Happy It Hurts, on March 11, 2022.

“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” said Adams in a press release. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

Fans can pre-order the new 12-song record here.

Adams also released a new video for the title track of his soon-to-be 15th release. Watch the new high-energy offering below.

Also available for purchase and pre-order is an exclusive color vinyl and a limited edition box set that includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book, and signed photo.

The 61-year-old Kingston, Ontario-born Adams has some tour dates slated for November, with a bunch more set for February and beyond 2022. See the full list of dates below.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams Tour Dates:

10 Nov ’21 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

12 Nov ’21 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

13 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

17 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

19 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

20 Nov ’21 Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas, USA

01 Feb ’22 Wiznik Centre, MADRID, SPAIN

02 Feb ’22 Palau, BARCELONA, SPAIN

11 Feb ’22 Palaeur, ROME, ITAY

12 Feb ’22 Madela Forum, FLORENCE, ITALY

14 Feb ’22 Zoppa Arena, TREVISO, ITALY

19 Apr ’22 DNB Arena, STAVANGER, NORWAY

20 Apr ’22 Spektrum, OSLO, NORWAY

21 Apr ’22 Ericsson Globe, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

22 Apr ’22 Malmo Arena, MALMO, SWEDEN

24 Apr ’22 Scandinavium, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

26 Apr ’22 Forum Copenhagen, FREDERIKSBERG, DENMARK

27 Apr ’22 Forum Horsens, HORSENS, DENMARK

28 Apr ’22 Forum Horsens, HORSENS, DENMARK

29 Apr ’22 Spektrum, VEJLE, DENMARK

09 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

10 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

11 May ’22 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

13 May ’22 Brighton Centre, BRIGHTON, UK

14 May ’22 Birmingham RW Arena, BIRMINGHAM, UK

15 May ’22 Motorpoint Arena, NOTTINGHAM, UK

17 May ’22 Manchester AO Arena, MANCHESTER, UK

18 May ’22 M&S Bank Arena, LIVERPOOL, UK

20 May ’22 Utilita Arena, NEWCASTLE, UK

22 May ’22 P & J Arena, Aberdeen, UK

23 May ’22 Glasgow Hydro, GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

25 May ’22 Bonus Arena, Hull, UK

26 May ’22 London O2 Arena, LONDON, UK

29 May ’22 Belfast SSE Arena, BELFAST, UK

30 May ’22 Dublin 3Arena, DUBLIN, IRELAND

29 Jun ’22 Eden Sessions, Cornwall, UK

01 Jul ’22 Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, UK

02 Jul ’22 Halton Stadium, Widnes, UK

03 Jul ’22 QE2 Arena, Telford, UK

09 Jul ’22 Music Festival, Cornbury, UK

10 Jul ’22 Harewood House, Leeds, UK

11 Jul ’22 Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK