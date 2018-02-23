Kacey Musgraves is back.

After teasing her upcoming album, the country singer-songwriter has officially announced the project, titled Golden Hour, set to drop on March 30. Ahead of the release, Musgraves has shared two new songs, “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.”

Golden Hour marks Musgraves’ fourth record, following A Very Kacey Christmas, and is her third collection of all original songs.

Check out the new tunes and the full tracklist for Golden Hour below.

Golden Hour Tracklist:

1. Slow Burn

2. Lonely Weekend

3. Butterflies

4. Oh, What a World

5. Mother

6. Love Is a Wild Thing

7. Space Cowboy

8. Happy & Sad

9. Velvet Elvis

10. Wonder Woman

11. High Horse

12. Golden Hour

13. Rainbow