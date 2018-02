Kacey Musgraves is back.

After teasing her upcoming album, the country singer-songwriter has officially announced the project, titled Golden Hour,¬†set to drop on March 30. Ahead of the release, Musgraves has shared two new songs, “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.”

Golden Hour¬†marks Musgraves’ fourth record, following A Very Kacey Christmas, and is her third collection of all original songs.

Check out the new tunes and the full tracklist for Golden Hour below.

Golden Hour Tracklist:

1. Slow Burn

2. Lonely Weekend

3. Butterflies

4. Oh, What a World

5. Mother

6. Love Is a Wild Thing

7. Space Cowboy

8. Happy & Sad

9. Velvet Elvis

10. Wonder Woman

11. High Horse

12. Golden Hour

13. Rainbow