South Carolina transplant Avi Jacob had a roundabout path to songwriting. After a genetic disease left him bedridden in his early adulthood, the New England-born Jacob began writing songs and making plans to give the musician life a go once he recovered. Since then, Jacob has toured the country and built a small but growing fan base, all while taking on odd jobs like farming and truck driving.

He’ll release a new EP, Surrender, on March 23 via Skate Mountain Records. He recorded the collection with friends and fellow musicians James and Simone Felice in a barn in New England. Ahead of the EP’s release, Jacob has shared “Pickup Truck,” a deeply personal song that he’s already tested out on the road.

“I was laying in bed when I got the call that my father had died in Nashville,” Jacob says. “I wrote this song for my father. It’s about my guilt for not being around more when he was sick. It’s about my guilt over him having to struggle and sell his truck to help me out of trouble many years ago. It’s about my guilt over leaving my sister and stepmother to grieve alone because I was on drugs and only concerned with my next high. It’s about my guilt over not being a better son. It is a plea for forgiveness from a place none can ever come.”

Listen to “Pickup Truck” below.