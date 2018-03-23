Cale Tyson’s most recent album Careless Soul marked an exciting new direction for the Nashville songwriter, one that included an expanded musical vision, personal storytelling, and a killer horn section.

One of the album’s standout tracks is “Ain’t It Strange,” a quietly orchestral ballad that explores uncertainty, anxiety, and the inherent strangeness of of everyday life. Now, Tyson has shared a new music video for that tune, directed by Austin Leih and shot in an around Nashville. The video plays on the lyrics’ theme, showing both the dramatically changing Nashville landscape as well as Tyson’s own journey wandering around lost in thought.

“‘Ain’t It Strange’ was the last track we did for Careless Soul and also the last song I wrote before going into the studio,” Tyson says. “I think, lyrically, it shows the direction I was headed in and sort of gives a glimpse of what’s to come with future music I release. I wrote it when I was experiencing generalized anxiety for the first time in my life and really struggling with ups and downs in my daily life… We basically spent a weekend just meandering around town, and I think it matches the vibe of the song. Sometimes you find yourself lost, wandering around looking for a way back to your own peace of mind – whatever that may be.”

Watch the video for “Ain’t It Strange” below.

