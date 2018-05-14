Photo by Bao Ngo

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Mitski just announced Be The Cowboy, her fifth album and the follow-up to 2016’s Puberty 2. The album drops August 17 via Dead Oceans.

“For this new record, I experimented in narrative and fiction,” said Mitski in a press statement.

Mitski revealed the album would center around “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel. Because women have so little power and showing emotion is seen as weakness, this ‘character’ clings to any amount of control she can get. Still, there is something very primordial in her that is trying to find a way to get out.”

According to the press release, the album will delve into the theme of loneliness and what it means to be a symbol, an individual who can feel equal parts someone and no one.

Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Geyser,” here.

You’ll find the Be The Cowboy track list and upcoming Mitski tour dates below.

Be the Cowboy Tracklisting:

Geyser Why Didn’t You Stop Me Old Friend A Pearl Lonesome Love Remember My Name Me And My Husband Come Into the Water Nobody Pink in the Night A Horse Named Cold Air Washing Machine Heart Blue Light Two Slow Dancers

Mitski Tour Dates:

Sun. June 9 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman – solo

Tue. June 12 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^ – solo

Thu. June 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^ – solo

Fri. June 15 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace ^ – solo

Sat. June 16 – Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theater ^ – solo

Wed. June 20 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^ – solo

Fri. June 22 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive ^ – solo

Sat. June 23 – Savannah, GA @ El Rocko ^ – solo

Sat. June 30 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony % – solo

Wed. Sep. 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla *

Thu. Sep. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s *

Sat. Sep. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theatre *

Mon. Sep. 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club *

Thu. Sep. 25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Arts Centre *

Wed. Sep. 26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

Fri. Sep. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Sat. Sep. 29 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

Mon. Oct. 1 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 *

Tue. Oct. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin) *

Thu. Oct. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden *

Fri. Oct. 5 – Vesterbro, DK @ Vega *

Sat. Oct. 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

# = w/ Briana Marela

^ = w/ Katie von Schleicher

% = w/ Caroline Rose

* = w/ EERA