Photo by Bao Ngo
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Mitski just announced Be The Cowboy, her fifth album and the follow-up to 2016’s Puberty 2. The album drops August 17 via Dead Oceans.
“For this new record, I experimented in narrative and fiction,” said Mitski in a press statement.
Mitski revealed the album would center around “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel. Because women have so little power and showing emotion is seen as weakness, this ‘character’ clings to any amount of control she can get. Still, there is something very primordial in her that is trying to find a way to get out.”
According to the press release, the album will delve into the theme of loneliness and what it means to be a symbol, an individual who can feel equal parts someone and no one.
Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Geyser,” here.
You’ll find the Be The Cowboy track list and upcoming Mitski tour dates below.
Be the Cowboy Tracklisting:
- Geyser
- Why Didn’t You Stop Me
- Old Friend
- A Pearl
- Lonesome Love
- Remember My Name
- Me And My Husband
- Come Into the Water
- Nobody
- Pink in the Night
- A Horse Named Cold Air
- Washing Machine Heart
- Blue Light
- Two Slow Dancers
Mitski Tour Dates:
Sun. June 9 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman – solo
Tue. June 12 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^ – solo
Thu. June 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^ – solo
Fri. June 15 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace ^ – solo
Sat. June 16 – Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theater ^ – solo
Wed. June 20 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^ – solo
Fri. June 22 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive ^ – solo
Sat. June 23 – Savannah, GA @ El Rocko ^ – solo
Sat. June 30 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony % – solo
Wed. Sep. 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla *
Thu. Sep. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s *
Sat. Sep. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theatre *
Mon. Sep. 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club *
Thu. Sep. 25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Arts Centre *
Wed. Sep. 26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
Fri. Sep. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *
Sat. Sep. 29 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
Mon. Oct. 1 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 *
Tue. Oct. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin) *
Thu. Oct. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden *
Fri. Oct. 5 – Vesterbro, DK @ Vega *
Sat. Oct. 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *
# = w/ Briana Marela
^ = w/ Katie von Schleicher
% = w/ Caroline Rose
* = w/ EERA