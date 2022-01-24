Mudhoney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

When talking Grunge bands, there’s a few that immediately come to mind: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains. But none of those groups would be what they were had it not been for the seminal Seattle-born band, Mudhoney.

Mudhoney, whose name was borrowed for the Seattle tunnel boring machine, has announced a number of tour dates for 2022. In those, the band will showcase what makes them great: sludgy rock with droning, thought-provoking lyrics.

To begin, the group will headline two shows in Seattle on March 16 and 17 and then go out on a number of dates in April and May. Many of those dates will include shared stages with the Meat Puppets.

In addition, as you can see below, there are dates in Europe and the U.K. See below for a full list. The band announced the tour on Twitter, listing the dates and saying, “Spring U.S. tour.”

According to the band’s record label, Sub Pop, Mudhoney is “currently hard at work” on the band’s follow-up to their 2019 LP, Morning in America.

North American Shows:

Wed. Mar. 16 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom

Thur. Mar. 17 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom

Fri. Apr. 29 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Sat. Apr. 30 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

Sun. May 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Tue. May 03 – Denver, CO – HQ

Wed. May 04 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown Main Hall

Thur. May 05 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway NightClub

Fri. May 06 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Sat. May 07 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

Sun. May 08 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Sanctuary

Tue. May 10 – Nashville, TN – Outside at Gifford’s Bacon

Wed. May 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues Parish

Thur. May 12 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater $

Fri. May 13 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater $

Sat. May 14 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $

Sun. May 15 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $

Tue. May 17 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery $

Wed. May 18 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole $

Thur. May 19 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar $

Fri. May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre $

Sat. May 21 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall $

Sun. May 22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall $



$ w/ Meat Puppets



UK & EU Tour Dates Fall 2022:

Wed. Sep. 07 – Manchester, UK – HMV- Ritz

Thu. Sep. 08 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Fri. Sep. 09 – Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Rock City

Sat. Sep. 10 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Sun. Sep. 11 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

Mon. Sep. 12 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

Thu. Sep. 15 – Barcelona, ES – Wolf Barcelona

Fri. Sep. 16 – Benidorm, ES – Visor Festival

Sat. Sep. 17 – Seville, ES – Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo

Sun. Sep. 18 – Madrid , ES – Sala Cool

Tue. Sep. 20 – NIMES, FR – La Paloma

Wed. Sep. 21 – Clermont Ferrand, Fr – La Coopérative de Mai

Thu. Sep. 22 – Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey

Fri. Sep. 23 – Joué-lès-Tours, FR – Le Temps Machine

Sat. Sep. 24 – Besançon, FR – Festival Détonation

Sun. Sep. 25 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

Tue. Sep. 27 – Düsseldorf, DE – Zakk

Wed. Sep. 28 – Münster, DE – Gleis 22

Thu. Sep. 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Club

Fri. Sep. 30 – Berlin, DE – Hole44

Sat. Oct. 01 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord – Tolhuistuin

Sun. Oct. 02 – Leipzig, DE – UT Connewitz

Tue. Oct. 04 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

Wed. Oct. 05 – Ebensee, AT – Kino Ebensee

Thu. Oct. 06 – Bologna, IT – TPO – Teatro Polivalente Occupato

Fri. Oct. 07 – Fribourg, CH- Fri-Son

Sat. Oct. 08 – Leuven, BE – Het Depot

Sun. Oct. 09 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje

Photo Credit: Niffer Calderwood.