Mudhoney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

When talking Grunge bands, there’s a few that immediately come to mind: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains. But none of those groups would be what they were had it not been for the seminal Seattle-born band, Mudhoney.
Mudhoney, whose name was borrowed for the Seattle tunnel boring machine, has announced a number of tour dates for 2022. In those, the band will showcase what makes them great: sludgy rock with droning, thought-provoking lyrics.
To begin, the group will headline two shows in Seattle on March 16 and 17 and then go out on a number of dates in April and May. Many of those dates will include shared stages with the Meat Puppets.
In addition, as you can see below, there are dates in Europe and the U.K. See below for a full list. The band announced the tour on Twitter, listing the dates and saying, “Spring U.S. tour.”
According to the band’s record label, Sub Pop, Mudhoney is “currently hard at work” on the band’s follow-up to their 2019 LP, Morning in America.
North American Shows:
Wed. Mar. 16 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom
Thur. Mar. 17 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom
Fri. Apr. 29 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Sat. Apr. 30 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
Sun. May 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Tue. May 03 – Denver, CO – HQ
Wed. May 04 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown Main Hall
Thur. May 05 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway NightClub
Fri. May 06 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Sat. May 07 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag
Sun. May 08 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Sanctuary
Tue. May 10 – Nashville, TN – Outside at Gifford’s Bacon
Wed. May 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues Parish
Thur. May 12 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater $
Fri. May 13 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater $
Sat. May 14 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $
Sun. May 15 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $
Tue. May 17 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery $
Wed. May 18 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole $
Thur. May 19 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar $
Fri. May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre $
Sat. May 21 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall $
Sun. May 22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall $
$ w/ Meat Puppets
UK & EU Tour Dates Fall 2022:
Wed. Sep. 07 – Manchester, UK – HMV- Ritz
Thu. Sep. 08 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
Fri. Sep. 09 – Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Rock City
Sat. Sep. 10 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
Sun. Sep. 11 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
Mon. Sep. 12 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
Thu. Sep. 15 – Barcelona, ES – Wolf Barcelona
Fri. Sep. 16 – Benidorm, ES – Visor Festival
Sat. Sep. 17 – Seville, ES – Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo
Sun. Sep. 18 – Madrid , ES – Sala Cool
Tue. Sep. 20 – NIMES, FR – La Paloma
Wed. Sep. 21 – Clermont Ferrand, Fr – La Coopérative de Mai
Thu. Sep. 22 – Bordeaux, FR – Rock School Barbey
Fri. Sep. 23 – Joué-lès-Tours, FR – Le Temps Machine
Sat. Sep. 24 – Besançon, FR – Festival Détonation
Sun. Sep. 25 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie
Tue. Sep. 27 – Düsseldorf, DE – Zakk
Wed. Sep. 28 – Münster, DE – Gleis 22
Thu. Sep. 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Club
Fri. Sep. 30 – Berlin, DE – Hole44
Sat. Oct. 01 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord – Tolhuistuin
Sun. Oct. 02 – Leipzig, DE – UT Connewitz
Tue. Oct. 04 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar
Wed. Oct. 05 – Ebensee, AT – Kino Ebensee
Thu. Oct. 06 – Bologna, IT – TPO – Teatro Polivalente Occupato
Fri. Oct. 07 – Fribourg, CH- Fri-Son
Sat. Oct. 08 – Leuven, BE – Het Depot
Sun. Oct. 09 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje
Photo Credit: Niffer Calderwood.