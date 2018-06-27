On August 24, Bill and the Belles will release their new album DreamSongs, Etc. via Jalopy Records.

The Johnson City, Tennessee based band recorded the album in southeast Virginia in an old farmhouse, completing the record in just two days. Joseph Dejarnette engineered the album, and musicians Evan Kinney and Aaron Olwell rounded out the band on accordion and clarinet, respectively.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared new song “Wedding Bell Chimes” and an accompanying music video. The brightly colored video mimics the track’s happy-go-lucky narrative.

Bill and the Belles’ principal members are Kris Truelsen, Kalia Yeagle and Grace Van’t Hof. Karl Zerfas later joined the band as bassist. DreamSongs, Etc. is the band’s official debut full-length album, though they have released live albums and EPs in the past.

Watch the video for “Wedding Bell Chimes” and see the band’s tour dates below.

Bill and the Belles tour dates:

July 1 – Abingdon, VA – Bonefire Smokehouse

July 2 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle with CW Stoneking

July 4 – Bristol, TN – Border Bash

July 7 – Mountain View, AR – Ozark Folk Center

July 12 – Bristol, TN – Birthplace of Country Music

July 13 – Johnson City, TN – Founders After Five

July 21 – Fountain, NC – R.A. Fountain

July 27 – Lyons, CO – Rockygrass

Aug 4 – Parsons, WV – Pickin’ In Parsons

Aug 5 – Abingdon, VA – Bonefire Smokehouse

Aug 9 – Bristol, VA – Birthplace of Country Music

Aug 10 – St. Paul, VA – Milton’s

Aug 11 – Baltimore, MD – Ken’s Backyard Concert

Aug 12 – Johnson City, TN – Music in the Park

Aug 14 – Nashville, TN – 5 Spot

Aug 15 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Shines

Aug 16 – Jonesborough, TN – Blackthorn Club

Aug 17 – Johnson City, TN – Down Home

Aug 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Jalopy Theater

Aug 25 – Olivebridge, NY – The Hoot

Sept 1 – Woodstown, NJ – Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

Sept 7 – North Hillsdale, NY – The Old Tone Roots Music Festival

Sept 9 – New Haven, CT – Second Sunday Concert Series

Sept 13 – Bristol, TN – Birthplace of Country Music

Sept 16 – Jonesborough, TN – Brews and Tunes

Sept 21 – Bristol, VA – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

Sept 25 – Raleigh, NC – IBMA

Sept 29 – Kansas City, MO – Dust Bowl Jamboree

Oct 5 – St. Paul, VA – Milton’s

Oct 6 – Johnson City, TN – Studio One (WETS)