On August 24, Bill and the Belles will release their new album DreamSongs, Etc. via Jalopy Records.
The Johnson City, Tennessee based band recorded the album in southeast Virginia in an old farmhouse, completing the record in just two days. Joseph Dejarnette engineered the album, and musicians Evan Kinney and Aaron Olwell rounded out the band on accordion and clarinet, respectively.
Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared new song “Wedding Bell Chimes” and an accompanying music video. The brightly colored video mimics the track’s happy-go-lucky narrative.
Bill and the Belles’ principal members are Kris Truelsen, Kalia Yeagle and Grace Van’t Hof. Karl Zerfas later joined the band as bassist. DreamSongs, Etc. is the band’s official debut full-length album, though they have released live albums and EPs in the past.
Watch the video for “Wedding Bell Chimes” and see the band’s tour dates below.
Bill and the Belles tour dates:
July 1 – Abingdon, VA – Bonefire Smokehouse
July 2 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle with CW Stoneking
July 4 – Bristol, TN – Border Bash
July 7 – Mountain View, AR – Ozark Folk Center
July 12 – Bristol, TN – Birthplace of Country Music
July 13 – Johnson City, TN – Founders After Five
July 21 – Fountain, NC – R.A. Fountain
July 27 – Lyons, CO – Rockygrass
Aug 4 – Parsons, WV – Pickin’ In Parsons
Aug 5 – Abingdon, VA – Bonefire Smokehouse
Aug 9 – Bristol, VA – Birthplace of Country Music
Aug 10 – St. Paul, VA – Milton’s
Aug 11 – Baltimore, MD – Ken’s Backyard Concert
Aug 12 – Johnson City, TN – Music in the Park
Aug 14 – Nashville, TN – 5 Spot
Aug 15 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Shines
Aug 16 – Jonesborough, TN – Blackthorn Club
Aug 17 – Johnson City, TN – Down Home
Aug 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Jalopy Theater
Aug 25 – Olivebridge, NY – The Hoot
Sept 1 – Woodstown, NJ – Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival
Sept 7 – North Hillsdale, NY – The Old Tone Roots Music Festival
Sept 9 – New Haven, CT – Second Sunday Concert Series
Sept 13 – Bristol, TN – Birthplace of Country Music
Sept 16 – Jonesborough, TN – Brews and Tunes
Sept 21 – Bristol, VA – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
Sept 25 – Raleigh, NC – IBMA
Sept 29 – Kansas City, MO – Dust Bowl Jamboree
Oct 5 – St. Paul, VA – Milton’s
Oct 6 – Johnson City, TN – Studio One (WETS)