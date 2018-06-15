This week, the indie rock band Dirty Projectors released the second single, “That’s A Lifestyle, and accompanying music video from their forthcoming album. The new album, Lamp Lit Prose, is set for release on July 13 via Domino.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Dirty Projectors have been releasing a steady stream of projects since 2002. With a lineup of current and past members resembling more so a soccer roster than a band, the group is anchored by founder and frontman David Longstreth.

Lamp Lit Prose will be the band’s eighth album to date, following 2017’s self-titled album, and will feature contributions from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Haim, Syd, Rostam, Empress Of, Amber Mark, and others.