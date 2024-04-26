The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Their New Guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins announced a couple of months ago that they were planning an upcoming tour, and also that they were in need of an additional guitarist for the trek. The announcement and invitation for applications caused a lot of excitement online, and over 10,000 different guitarists applied for the role. Who wouldn’t want to play guitar for The Smashing Pumpkins? It was obviously going to make the internet explode.

Billy Corgan reviewed the submissions and condensed the list to a few “finalists” to audition in person for the coveted spot on their tour.

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean albeit worthy effort,” Corgan said.

Now, it looks like the “1979” hitmakers have found their new guitarist: Kiki Wong.

“SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong,” the band announced today in an Instagram post. “Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole.”

Who is Kiki Wong?

Kiki Wong is a well-known guitarist known for contributing her talents to Vigil Of War, Hellfire Heart, and Nylon Pink. Wong has also performed live with the likes of Taylor Swift, Bret Michaels, and Usher. She’s also a lifelong passionate fan of The Smashing Pumpkins. And now, she’ll be The Smashing Pumpkin’s newest guitarist on the road.

“I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered,” said Corgan. “And it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus.”

“It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” Wong said in a statement.

We’re looking forward to seeing Wong on the road with The Smashing Pumpkins soon!

Photo by Chris Ace courtesy of Kiki Wong’s official Facebook page

