Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Pearl Jam’s massive international tour is kicking off very soon! The celebration of the band’s new album Dark Matter will hit stadiums across the world in the US, UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Germany, and Portugal. They’re also bringing along some killer supporting acts that include Deep Sea Diver, Richard Ashcroft, The Murder Capital, Glen Hansard, and Pixies.

Luckily, it looks like tickets are still available for many of the upcoming dates. And we’ll help you snatch them up before they’re gone.

The first stop on the Pearl Jam 2024 Tour will be on May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena with support from Deep Sea Diver. The final tour date will be on November 23 in Sydney, Australia at Giants Stadium with support from Pixies.

Ready to snag those tickets? The main spot to reserve your spot to see Pearl Jam live in 2024 will be the band’s website, though many tickets are already sold out there.

Ticketmaster also has a ton of tickets available, and select tour dates are currently selling presale tickets. Everything else is available for general sale where available.

If you can’t find tickets on Pearl Jam’s site or Ticketmaster, you can always check Stubhub. Stubhub is known for having at least some tickets available for sold-out shows. Plus, the platform’s FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate and free of scams.

For non-US tour dates, Viagogo is another great spot to get tickets. Fans in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Portugal should check it out.

Don’t miss your chance to see Pearl Jam live this year! Tickets are selling out fast.

May 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 25 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Napa

May 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

May 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Deep Sea Diver)

June 22 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park (with Richard Ashcroft)

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Co-Op Arena (with The Murder Capital)

June 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (with Richard Ashcroft)

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne (with The Murder Capital)

July 3 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne (with The Murder Capital)

July 6 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi (with The Murder Capital)

July 8 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi (with The Murder Capital)

July 11 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive Festival

August 22 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium (with Glen Hansard)

August 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center (with Glen Hansard)

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (with Glen Hansard)

August 31 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (with Glen Hansard)

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Glen Hansard)

September 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Glen Hansard)

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Glen Hansard)

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Glen Hansard)

September 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (with Glen Hansard)

September 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with Glen Hansard)

September 17 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with Glen Hansard)

September 27 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

November 8 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart (with Pixies)

November 10 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart (with Pixies)

November 13 – Gold Coast, AU – Heritage Bank Stadium (with Pixies)

November 16 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium (with Pixies)

November 21 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium (with Pixies)

November 23 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium (with Pixies)

