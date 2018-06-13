Long known as an in-demand songwriter in Nashville, Steve Moakler has penned songs for artists like Dierks Bentley, Ashley Monroe, and Eric Church. On Friday, Steve Moakler will release Born Ready, his fifth solo studio album and the follow-up to his breakout 2017 release Steel Town.

Ahead of the album’s release, Moakler is premiering “Slow Down,” a mid-tempo track about missing home that blends country hallmarks like slide guitar and narrative lyrics with modern, radio-ready flourishes like programmed drums and pop-country hooks.

“Home was something that I had lost track of since I moved out of my hometown in 2006,” Moakler says. “I was a rambler, running, searching, yearning for something, someone, and somewhere all at the same time. It wasn’t until I met my wife Gracie that I felt like I had a new home. Somebody like her will make you slow down and look at the whole thing differently, in a wonderful way. I slowed down for the first time when we got married. I planted a garden, hung up a flag, a porch swing, and curtains. I kinda loved it, and I think I needed it. This song is about surrendering to what you love for who you love. It’s a constant tension that I think most touring musicians can understand.”

“Slow Down” follows previously released Born Ready track “Crazy Does.” Luke Laird produced the album.

Born Ready is out June 15. Listen to “Slow Down” below.