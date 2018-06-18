PRESS RELEASE:

El Cajon, CA, June 18, 2018 – Taylor® Guitars is excited to announce a new partnership with Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®), the global leader in music rights management, that will acknowledge and celebrate Nashville-based country songwriters’ first No. 1 songs.

Each time a new BMI-affiliated songwriter achieves their first No. 1 single in the genre, the organization will host a celebration in Nashville to highlight their achievement. Attended by music industry executives, fellow songwriters, and publishers, these events are opportunities for songwriters to be acknowledged and celebrated by their peers. Nashville is the only music community in the world to celebrate the writers behind each hit song in such a public way. At each event the first time No. 1 songwriter will be presented with a brand-new Taylor 210e DLX featuring a beautiful vintage sunburst top as well as a custom pickguard featuring a laser-etched BMI logo.

“We love building guitars that serve as inspirational tools for writing songs,” says Tim Godwin, Taylor’s Director of Artist and Entertainment Relations. “Last year BMI invited me to one of their ‘First No. 1’ events, where I saw firsthand what a special moment that was for the songwriter. We wanted to make sure we created a guitar that would honor the craft that led to that moment. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with BMI and celebrate this special milestone. We hope these guitars support the continued songwriting success of these incredible artists.”

The partnership was kicked off on April 30 when BMI and Taylor Guitars celebrated Triple Tigers Records recording artist Russell Dickerson for his first No. 1 song as a writer and artist, “Yours.” The song, co-written by Dickerson, BMI songwriter Parker Welling, and SESAC writer Casey Brown, marked the first chart topper for all three writers. BMI writers Dickerson and Welling were both presented with the inaugural BMI No. 1 guitar.

“When a songwriter achieves their first number one, it’s a momentous occasion,” says BMI’s Mason Hunter, Assistant Vice President, Creative, Nashville. “It represents a long journey and reflects years of mastering your craft. We wanted to present a guitar that reflects the same craftsmanship. We are thrilled to partner with Taylor Guitars; they are masters at crafting beautiful instruments. We know our songwriters will be writing hits on these for years to come!”

