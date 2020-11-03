Guitarist Molly Miller performs three Disney classics, “The Rainbow Connection” (The Muppet Movie), “Chim Chim Cher-ee” (Mary Poppins) and “The Bare Necessities” (The Jungle Book), as part of the new Disney Peaceful Guitar Series.

Miller’s precisely picked and percussive instrumental arrangements, performed on her Taylor guitar, highlight each song’s intricate, time-honored chordal structures and beautiful, hummable melodies. Watch the LA-based guitarist’s live takes below.

“It was a joy developing the arrangements for these classic Disney songs – and then bringing them to life on my Taylor guitar,” Miller said. “I marinated for many days on these songs from my childhood and tried to bring out the unique characters and stories that they represent. This project made me reflect on myself as a seven-year old, who had a Disney costume in the closet and a powerful desire to become a professional musician, and appreciate that sometimes dreams do come true.”

Miller is one of Los Angeles’s most sought-after musicians, recording and touring with artists such as Jason Mraz, Black Eyed Peas and others. She became the chair of the Guitar Department at Los Angeles College of Music in 2016, a position she still holds.

For their new Peaceful Guitar Series, Walt Disney Records approached various artists to put their own spin on the enduring roster of classic songs from its vast movie catalog. Future videos will be available on Disney Music Vevo page on YouTube.

Disney has also teamed up with Taylor Guitars and Guitar Center for a sweepstakes to win a sweet prize package that will make you the envy of your friends. Grand prize includes a Taylor AD17e, (which we recently reviewed here), a full Disney vinyl album collection and Guitar Center gift card. Two runner-up winners will receive a Disney-branded Taylor GS Mini guitar, a Disney Vinyl Collection and two months of Guitar Center guitar lessons. Entry deadline is November 21. Enter the contest here.

“Rainbow Connection” (The Muppets):

“Chim Chim Cher-ee” (Mary Poppins):

“The Bare Necessities” (The Jungle Book):

“We’re so excited to team up with Disney and Guitar Center on this effort,” said Tim Godwin, Director of Entertainment Relations at Taylor Guitars. “These songs are so iconic. It’s wonderful to be able to experience them in a new way from such talented artists through acoustic instruments. We’re also thrilled to be giving away three premium guitars, including two exclusive Disney signature models!”

“We have the premiere acoustic guitar manufacturer, a gifted and talented guitar player contributing three gorgeous performances of classic Disney repertoire, and the leading musical instrument retailer and lesson provider in the US to introduce our Disney Guitar playlist to the world,” said Rob Souriall, VP of Global Partnership Marketing at Disney Music Group.

“This release features some of the most unique musical voice interpretations of iconic Disney songs which have had an impact on generations worldwide, in a fresh, new way while also highlighting the beautiful tone of the acoustic guitar,” said Brad Johnson, Director of Merchandising, Acoustic Instruments and Guitar Accessories at Guitar Center.