Cat Power, the musical project of musician and producer Chan Marshall, just announced plans to release a new album, titled Wanderer, on October 5. In tandem with the album announcement, Marshall also shared a new string of North American tour dates.
Wanderer follows Marshall’s 2012 album Sun. Marshall produced Wanderer in its entirety, and the album features a guest appearance from friend and collaborator Lana Del Rey.
Cat Power will kick off a tour in support of the album on September 15 in Chicago.
Watch a Wanderer preview video and see Cat Power’s upcoming tour dates below.
Cat Power tour dates:
Sat Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra
Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra
Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks
Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz
Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price
Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
* with The National
^ with The National, Future Islands, U.S. Girls & Bully