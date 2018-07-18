Cat Power, the musical project of musician and producer Chan Marshall, just announced plans to release a new album, titled Wanderer, on October 5. In tandem with the album announcement, Marshall also shared a new string of North American tour dates.

Wanderer follows Marshall’s 2012 album Sun. Marshall produced Wanderer in its entirety, and the album features a guest appearance from friend and collaborator Lana Del Rey.

Cat Power will kick off a tour in support of the album on September 15 in Chicago.

Watch a Wanderer preview video and see Cat Power’s upcoming tour dates below.

Cat Power tour dates:

Sat Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra

Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra

Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* with The National

^ with The National, Future Islands, U.S. Girls & Bully