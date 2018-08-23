On October 26, Carson McHone will release a new album, Carousel. Ahead of the album’s release, McHone has shared a first taste of the album in “Sad,” a mid-tempo honky-tonk number built on pedal steel, fiddle, and a self-aware take on the hard luck heartbreak that often finds its way into such songs.

“Someone once accused me of writing sad songs to make myself miserable,” McHone says. “This song owns that sadness with attitude and shows what can happen when you try to suppress or deny the darkness within. It acknowledges melancholy on a personal level and I hope that it also connects universally, where I think discussing sadness and injustice in the world, and throughout history, is where empathy comes from.”

McHone worked on Carousel with producer Mike McCarthy, known for his work with Spoon and Patty Griffin, in Nashville. An Austin native, McHone has a dedicated local following and cut her teeth in bars like the White Horse.

Listen to “Sad” and see McHone’s upcoming tour dates below.

Carson McHone tour dates:

Sept 5 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern with Joe Pug

Sept 6 – Portland, OR – The Old Church with Joe Pug

Sept 11 – Nashville, TN – The 5 Spot (AmericanaFest)

Sept 12 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East – Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue (AmericanaFest)

Sept 16 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley (AmericanaFest)

Oct 13 – Kountze, TX – Hogs For The Cause Festival

Oct 20 – Tampa, FL – Pig Jig Festival

Nov 1 – Austin, TX – Cactus Cafe

Nov 2 – Houston, TX – McGonigels Mucky Duck

Nov 3 – San Antonio, TX – Lonesome Rose

Nov 6 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Blue Door

Nov 7 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

Nov 8 – Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout

Nov 10 – Indianapolis, IN – TBD

Nov 11 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

Nov 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Skinny Dennis

Nov 14 – New York, NY – Hill Country BBQ

Nov 15 – Washington DC – Hill Country BBQ

Nov 16 – Chattanooga, TN – Halfway House Concerts

Nov 17 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

