Darius Rucker Gifts NASCAR Fans an Impromptu Acoustic Performance of Hootie & the Blowfish Hits in Nashville

Darius Rucker just delivered an unforgettable performance. The country singer was on hand at a recent NASCAR race in Nashville, and when the weather failed to corporate he decided to entertain the crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

For his first song, Rucker dug into the Hootie & the Blowfish archives to perform their 1994 track, “Hold My Hand.”

Legacy Motor Club posted the clip, quipping in the caption, “You never know who might come by the hauler.”

In a second video, Rucker performed an even earlier Hootie song. That time around, he played “Only Wanna Be With You,” which appeared on the band’s 1993 EP, Kootchypop.

“Some more Hootie while we wait for the track to dry in Nashville!” the club wrote alongside the clip.

Darius Rucker’s New Role

It’s no surprise Rucker attended the race. Back in March, Rucker invested in Legacy Motor Club, becoming a co-owner in the organization.

“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection—with fans, with communities and through storytelling,” Jimmie Johnson, the club’s owner, said in a press release. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does aligns directly with who we are as a club. We’re excited to welcome him into Legacy and to build something meaningful together.”

Rucker, a lifelong NASCAR fan, likewise expressed excitement about his latest venture.

“You know how much I love motorsports,” he said. “You know how much I’ve loved NASCAR for years, so this is pretty cool for me.”

In his new role, Rucker will help to strengthen the club’s commitment to growth and innovation. He will also aid in expanding the club’s cultural footprint, collaborate on its fan engagement, and support its continued business and brand development.

“From day one, this has been about building a club that people want to be part of,” Johnson said. “Darius brings a different lens, a creative mindset and a passion for people that will help us continue to grow in new ways.”

The club currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE and John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, Johnson competes in select events in the No. 84 entry.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach