Metallica’s Berlin Show Was So Big It Broke a 17-Year-Old Record

Metallica is still breaking records after more than four decades together. The band recently brought their M72 World Tour to Berlin, and broke an attendance record at their venue.

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“Night after night, city after city, the #MetallicaFamily is bringing it!” the band captioned a pic for the concert on Instagram. “Yesterday, over 94,000 of you helped break the record for the biggest EVER show at Olympiastadion. Thank you!”

According to Loudwire, before Metallica smashed the venue’s attendance record, U2 held the top spot. That band had 90,000 concertgoers in attendance for their 2009 show.

This is far from Metallica’s first record set on their trek. Back in 2023, they outdid Taylor Swift’s concert attendance record at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. At the time, Metallica hosted 78,000 fans for back-to-back shows, per the outlet.

The record-breaking continued into May 2026, when Metallica set a new attendance number by packing 90,000 fans into Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, the outlet reported.

Metallica’s Busy Tour

Metallica isn’t set to slow down any time soon. In June alone, the band has shows scheduled in Italy, Hungary, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. They’ll play the final show of their run on July 5 in London.

Then, in October, Metallica will head to Las Vegas for a Sphere residency titled Life Burns Faster. They’re set to play 12 shows during their run, with the final concert scheduled for Nov. 7.

From there, Metallica will wrap up their busy year with two shows in Connecticut. The band will bring similar energy into 2027, with 12 shows scheduled at the Sphere, throughout January, February, and March.

“We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week,” Metallica wrote in a letter to their fans. “At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

The band added, “Before we know it, we’ll be exploring new frontiers along with fans from around the world in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait!”

Photo by Rainer Keuenhof/Redferns

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