On Friday, EG Vines, known as part of the rock band the Bandoliers, will release his debut solo EP, Conversation.

Ahead of the EP’s release, Vines has released new album track “Tell Me Something, Brother.” Built on an arrangement of funky guitar, lively bass, and soulful background vocals, the track takes stock of what it means to live in today’s divided social and political climate.

“I wrote ‘Tell Me Something, Brother’ last year in the intensely divisive post-presidential election America,” Vines says. “There were a lot of bad things happening in the world and all I could see around me were people exacerbating that by being defensive and aggressive with each other. I went back and listened to What’s Goin On and Still Bill, among others, to see how the greats dealt with similar times in history.”

Vines and producer Eddie Spear recorded Conversation alongside musicians Leroy Powell, Chris Powell, and Brian Allen.

Listen to “Tell Me Something, Brother” below.

