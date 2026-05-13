Bonnie Tyler is on the mend. In a new statement posted to her website, the singer’s team revealed that she is on the path to recovery.

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“As of this morning Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery,” the statement read.

The statement went on to note that Tyler’s family is “very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumors now circulating in the media,” and cautioned people to look only to the singer’s website for updates on her health.

“When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement but ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumors, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

What to Know About Bonnie Tyler’s Health

Tyler’s health woes began earlier this month when she underwent emergency surgery in Portugal.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to the hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

The statement concluded, “We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

Days later, news broke that Tyler was in a medically induced coma.

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery,” the spokesperson told The BBC. “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

Tyler is best known for her 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The singer has continued making music in the years since. In fact, she released her latest single, “Only Love,” in March.

Tyler had plans to keep busy this summer. Beginning on May 22, Tyler has shows scheduled all over Europe. Currently, the last show on her calendar in a Dec. 17 in Cardiff, Wales.

Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

