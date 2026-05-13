For over five decades, Jack Douglas offered his talents as a record producer to stars like Miles Davis, Alice Cooper, Patti Smith, New York Dolls, and Montrose. He even got the chance to collaborate with John Lennon and the legendary group Aerosmith. Cherishing the career he built from being a simple janitor, Douglas never stopped helping singers bring their ideas to life. Sadly, on Tuesday, May 12, the famed record producer passed away at 80.

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Sharing the news on Facebook, the message read, “He passed away peacefully on Monday night. As many of you who follow him know, he produced great music, and lived a colorful life. We know that he touched many of your lives; we would love to hear more about that in the comments. He will be missed.”

Asking fans to share their own stories of Douglas, one person thanked the producer for helping shape his love for music. “Those Aerosmith albums from the 70s are still the biggest part of my musical DNA and music is my life for whatever that’s worth. Thanks Jack, you live on forever in the music.”

Some fans might not remember Douglas being a part of Aerosmith. And on paper – he wasn’t. But he was the creative force behind albums like Toys in the Attic, Rocks, Get Your Wings, and Draw the Line. His mark on the group was so undeniable that a few considered him the sixth member of the group.

[RELATED: Aerosmith Considered This Album Their Real “Breakthrough,” Thanks to This Invisible Sixth Band Member]

Jack Douglas Went From Janitor To Hit Producer

Once discussing his time with Aerosmith, Douglas offered some insight on how he approached each project. “My thing is, listen to the band first of all. My job is to make a band’s dreams come true, not mine. That’s the way I approached all of that stuff with [Aerosmith].”

Having worked with some of the biggest names in music history, Douglas never forgot how it all started. “I wanted to be a producer and a composer, and the funny thing was, while I was the janitor at night, I was also a client, because I was scoring the original ABC after-school specials for the producer Danny Wilson.”

With Douglas juggling his dream and reality, he used every opportunity to get in the door. “At night I would be a client and in the daytime I was the janitor, but you know, I would beg other engineers if I could just sit in on their sessions so I could learn, and I worked my way up.”

From sweeping floors to producing some of the most iconic albums in rock history, Douglas built a legacy defined by passion, persistence, and creativity. And while gone, his fingerprints remain all over classic albums that still inspire listeners decades later.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)