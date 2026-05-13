3 Modern Country Songs That Would Have Shocked Nashville in the 90s

90s Nashville and modern Nashville are two very different landscapes. The country genre has undergone many changes since its 90s heyday. Though some artists are trying to throw things back, many modern-day hits would shock the artists of the 90s. The three country songs below certainly arrived right on time for a modern audience.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Modern Songs That Made Country Music Feel Dangerous]

“High Horse” — Kacey Musgraves

The idea of mixing dance synths with country music wouldn’t have occurred to many 90s country artists. The genre was less diversified then, with the only crossover being a poppy chorus or a notable lack of twang. Kacey Musgraves shook up the genre back in 2018 with “High Horse,” let alone the effect it would’ve had in the 90s.

If Musgraves had released this song back in the 90s, she would’ve been branded crazy. Even when it was released, she got some backlash. In the few years since the release of this country song, the genre has gotten even more used to genre-bending. We’re just about getting to a point where this track would be considered commonplace, but it took us a while to get here.

“Cruise” — Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” really changed the game for country music. It was like a fork in the road, separating the genre’s traditionalists from those unopposed to a little innovation. 90s country artists wouldn’t even have known what to make of this bro-country hit. In reality, they probably would’ve completely dismissed it, robbing the duo of their breakout song.

While hip-hop-influenced country is run-of-the-mill now, FGL really went out on a limb with this 2012 hit. It turned the industry on its head, paving the way for a Nashville far, far removed from its conventional sound.

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

Little Big Town likely didn’t mean for this country song to take on multiple meanings, but it earned them. While the band meant to pen a song about jealousy, there is a sexual ambiguity to this song that would not have flown in decades past.

“I want to taste her lips / Yeah, ’cause they taste like you,” the lyrics to this heartbreaking song read. The mere mention of “tasting” another woman’s lips probably wouldn’t have gotten much radio time in the 90s country scene. Luckily for Little Big Town, they arrived at a time when the genre was losing its rigidity and allowing complex emotions to shine through.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)