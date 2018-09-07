After releasing its latest record The Santa Fe Channel, Cordovas continues to build excitement with an announcement of tour dates with Elle King and a music video for its single “Frozen Rose.”

Cordovas will join King on the road beginning on October 30 in Charlotte, NC. They’ll play a handful of dates alongside King through mid-November.

The new “Frozen Rose” video shows the county rockers playing Toe Rag Studios in London, giving an insider look into what it’s like to see the band perform live. The band has been praised for its vivid storytelling songs in the past, and “Frozen Rose” is no exception. With its infectious harmonies and unforgettable guitar licks, listeners are quickly transported into the somber early morning Cordovas sings about.

“‘Frozen Rose’ was an interesting one to work through,” frontman Joe Firstman says. “We liked the reggae feel of the pre-chorus, and the guitar lines are some of our more memorable ones. We also liked working in the double-time faux gospel section. It’s enjoyable to perform, and lately at the shows we have been taking it out a bit at the end.”

Watch the video for “Frozen Rose” and check out the band’s tour dates below.

Cordovas tour dates:

Sept 7 – Chicago, IL – Fitzgerald’s

Sept 8 – Bowling Green, OH – Black Swamp Arts Festival

Sept 9 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway%

Sept 14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East (A Tribute to 1968 – AMERICANAFEST)

Sept 15 – Nashville, TN – The Local (WMOT/NPR Music/World Café day stage – AMERICANAFEST)

Sept 15 – Nashville, TN – The High Watt (Official Showcase – AMERICANAFEST)

Sept 21-22 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept 23 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Sept 28 – Iowa City, IA – Big Grove Brewery

Sept 29 – Baileys Harbor, WI – Door Country Brewing Music Hall

Oct 4 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre#

Oct 19 – Knoxville, TN – Barley’s Taproom

Oct 30 – Charlotte, NC – Underground*

Nov 2 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Hall*

Nov 3 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

Nov 4 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA*

Nov 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw*

Nov 8 – Toronto, ON – Opera House*

# w/Blackberry Smoke

* w/ Elle King

