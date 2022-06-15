Watch: Bonnie Raitt Gives a Bluesy Performance of “Blame It On Me”

Bonnie Raitt joined Stephen Colbert Tuesday night (June 15) for a soulful performance of her track “Blame It On Me” during his lauded late-night talk show. She slowed things down for the number, giving a bluesy performance alongside her backing band.

The intimate vibe of the performance was assisted by the dim, moody lighting at the Ed Sullivan Theatre as she skillfully ran through a slide guitar solo while giving soaring vocals to the audience. Watch the performance below.

Raitt released her latest LP, Just Like That…, back in April with the help of a handful of famed session musicians including bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg. Just Like That… turns up the blues dial landing in something that is altogether new while still holding true to Raitt’s classic sound.

Raitt commented on the album in a statement saying, “On this record, I wanted to stretch. I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

She added, “I’m really aware of how lucky I am and I feel like it’s my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new—for me and for the fans. But I need to have something to say or I won’t put out a record.”

To celebrate the record, the folk-rocker is currently on tour with dates scheduled all the way through November. Along the tour, she has tapped several support acts, including Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, and Marc Cohn on select dates. Find a full list of shows below.

Bonnie Raitt 2022 Tour Dates:

April 12 – Rochester, NY

April 13 – Syracuse, NY

April 15 – Albany, NY

April 16 – Hampton, NH

April 18 – Burlington, VT

April 22 – Mashantucket, CT

April 23 – Portland, ME

May 20 – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort Tulsa, OK



May 21 – Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN *



May 23 – Robinson Center Little Rock, AR *



May 26 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *



May 27 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *



May 29 – Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN *

Jun 1 – Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC *



Jun 3 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA *



Jun 4 – Township Auditorium Columbia, SC *



Jun 7 – DPAC Durham, NC *



Jun 10 – Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19) *



Jun 11 – Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19) *



Jun 15- TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA *



Jun 17 – Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA *



Jun 18 – Tanglewood Lenox, MA (on sale TBD) *



Jun 21 – Beacon Theater New York, NY *



Jun 22 – Beacon Theater New York, NY *



Jun 24 – Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE (on sale TBD) *



Jun 25 – Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD *

July 19 – Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati **

July 20 – Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, Ohio **

July 22 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Detroit **

July 23 – Interlochen Center for the Arts, Interlochen, Mich.

July 26 – Overture Center for the Arts, Madison, Wis. **

July 2 – Ravinia Festival Highland Park, Ill. (On-sale date TBD; with special guest TBA)

July 29 – The Ledge Amphitheatre, Waite Park, Minn. **

July 30 – Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, Iowa **

Aug. 2 – Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, Neb. **

Aug. 3 – McGrath Amphitheatre, Cedar Rapids, Iowa **

Aug. 5- Fox Theatre, St. Louis **

Aug. 6 – Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo. **

Aug. 9 – Stiefel Theatre, Salina, Kan. **

Aug. 11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver **

Aug. 13 – Venue TBA, Salt Lake City (On-sale date TBD) **

Aug. 14 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, Idaho **

Aug. 17 – Wine Country Amphitheater, Walla Walla, Wash. **

Aug. 19 and 20 – Venue TBA, Seattle (On-sale date TBD) **

Aug. 22 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Ore. **

Aug. 23 – Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene, Ore. **

Aug. 26 – McMenamins Edgefield, Portland, Ore. **

Sept. 17 – Oxbow RiverStage, Napa **

Sept. 18 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley **

Sept. 20 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles **

Sept. 22 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara **

Sept. 24 – The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles **

Sept. 27 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego **

Sept. 30 – Phoenix, Arizona

Oct. 1 – Tucson, AZ

Oct. 4 – Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 5 – El Paso, TX

Oct. 7 – San Antonio, TX

Oct. 8 – Dallas, TX

Nov. 2 – Austin, TX

Nov. 4 – Houston, TX

Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA

Nov. 8 – Jackson, MS

Nov. 9 – Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11 – Savannah, GA

Nov. 12 – St. Augustine, FL

Nov. 15 – Melbourne, FL

Nov. 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 18 – Sarasota, FL

Nov. 19 – Clearwater, FL

*With Lucinda Williams

**With Mavis Staples

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Shorefire Media