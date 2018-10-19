Earlier this year bluegrass quintet High Fidelity released its newest album Hills And Home. The 14-track album closes with the beloved standard “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?” as the band puts its unique bluegrass twist on the traditional song.

Yet despite initial thoughts, the band admits the song is different from the versions made famous by The Carter Family and Roy Acuff. As many have noticed, the differences between these two versions are subtle, simply changing by a single word within the title.

After recording its own take on the original composition, High Fidelity has developed a theory of how these two versions are related. “The song we have recorded and featured in this video is what we refer to as the original ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken?’ written by Ada Habershon and Charles Gabriel in 1907. It is very likely that this song was the inspiration for A. P. Carter’s song, as the chord structure and the lyrics in the chorus are virtually the same as the original, though the content of the verses and the melody are different,” says High Fidelity’s Corrina Rose Logston.

Listen to High Fidelity’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?” below.

Related