Late this summer, Ashley Monroe performed a live acoustic version of her Sparrow track “Keys To The Kingdom” as part of YouTube’s Nashville Sessions. Performing solo, Monroe lends the track, which closes Sparrow, a new layer of vulnerability.

“There’s a light that kinda shines in through songs sometimes, and I feel like this one has it,” Monroe says.

Sparrow released in April of this year. The album has been a critical success and produced singles like “Hands On You.”

Monroe and her band Pistol Annies, which also features Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, recently announced a new album, Interstate Gospel, due out November 2. The trio will perform a short run of tour dates in support of the album.

Watch Monroe perform “Keys To The Kingdom” below.

