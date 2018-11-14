On Friday, Lera Lynn will release her rendition of the holiday classic “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Premiering below, the track is part of a forthcoming compilation of holiday tunes from Nashville artists called Season’s Greetings From Nashville.

Seasons Greetings From Nashville, out November 30 via Tone Tree, is the project of local non-profit concert series Musicians Corner and, in addition to Lynn, features contributions from Becca Mancari, Kyshona Armstrong and Tristen, among others. Proceeds from the album will benefit Musicians Corner’s programming and outreach efforts.

Lynn’s take on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” maintains the beloved song’s trademark melancholy, but injects the tune with a chilly, eerie demeanor via icy keys and ghostly vocal production. Musicians Corner paired Lynn with producer Jordan Lehning to record the track.

“I’ve always wanted to record ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ but I always pictured it warm and fuzzy like we’ve all heard it so many times,” Lynn says. “I knew we’d come up with something slightly twisted. It’s more like cold and fuzzy, which is festive, too, I suppose. We were happy to contribute to the Christmas record and reciprocate some of the good Musicians Corner does for Nashville and for musicians.“

Listen to “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” below.

