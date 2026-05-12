Lionel Richie Joined by Fellow ‘American Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood for Performance of His ’86 Hit, “Deep River Woman’

Lionel Richie just welcomed some very special guests onto one of his songs. During the season 24 finale of American Idol, the music icon teamed up with his fellow judges—Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood—for an incredible performance.

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The stars performed “Deep River Woman,” a song Richie penned and performed alongside Alabama in 1986.

While the trio’s performance will be Richie’s only time on stage during the episode, the other two judges will be back in the spotlight.

Underwood is set to join forces with Mötley Crüe for an unforgettable performance. Meanwhile, Bryan will perform his latest single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” He’ll also cover Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” alongside former Idol contestant Julián Kalel.

Outside of the Idol family, even more performances will take place. Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Nelly, and Shinedown will take the stage.

What to Know About the American Idol Season 24 Finale

Then, of course, there are the three finalists. Hannah Harper will perform with Lee Ann Womack, Jordan McCullough will do so alongside both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly, and Keyla Richardson will team up with Jason Mraz.

There to help contestants as their Idol journey comes to a close will be guest mentor Alicia Keys. She’ll perform once alongside all three contestants, and a second time on her own.

All the while, America will be voting from home to determine the next American Idol champion. Fans can make their voices heard three ways: on social media, on American Idol‘s website, or via text.

To vote via social media, viewers should navigate to Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and comment the first name of their contestant of choice. To text in your vote, send the contestant’s corresponding number to 21523.

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per finalist, per voting method. All three voting methods are now open.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images