‘American Idol’ Names Its Season 24 Champion—Find Out Who Won the Show

There’s a new American Idol in town!

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On the show’s season 24 finale, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of America’s votes, crowing Hannah Harper the champion. Jordan McCullough came in second place, while Keyla Richardson finished third.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were delighted by the news, cheering for Harper after the announcement was made.

The results came after weeks of competition and dozens of performances. On the May 11 episode, each finalist took the stage several times.

All three started off the show by performing Underwood’s “The Champion” together.

Harper was next to take the stage, performing mentor Alicia Keys’ “No One” in honor of her husband. Richardson then delivered an unforgettable performance of Keys’ “Unthinkable,” while McCullough opted to cover “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Next, came songs about home. Harper performed an original titled “Married Into This Town,” Richardson covered Whitney Houston’s “I Love the Lord,” and McCullough sang Smokie Norful’s “Dear God.”

Before one person was eliminated from the competition, the three finalists joined Keys on stage to perform her song “Lovin’ U.”

Next, the votes were tabulated to determine the finalist in third place. Richardson was revealed to be that person, and was sent home from the competition, leaving McCullough and Harper to battle it out for the win.

Unforgettable American Idol Finale Performances

Until that news is announced, though, plenty more performances took place. First up was En Vogue with former Idol contestant Rae.

Jesse Findling was back to perform “Hey Jealousy” with Gin Blossoms, while Jake Thistle returned for a performance of “Hook” with Blues Traveler.

Lucas Leon made his way back to the show to perform alongside Brad Paisley, while Chris Tungseth returned to sing “Cruise” with Nelly.

It was Underwood’s time on stage next, as she performed “Home Sweet Home” and “Kickstart My Heart” with Mötley Crüe.

Cameron Whitcomb returned to where he got his start, performing “Kingdom of Fear” alongside Brooks, who competed on this season of Idol.

Next, Idol‘s own Philmon Lee returned to the show to perform two songs with Shinedown, and then Keys came back to the stage to sing “Fallin’” alongside Raye.

Bryan was up next, singing his new track, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” and covering Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” alongside former Idol contestant Julián Kalel.

Clay Aiken made his highly-anticipated Idol return, performing his new single solo, and delivering an Elton John cover alongside Braden Rumfelt.

Additionally, Harper performed with Lee Ann Womack, McCullough did so alongside both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly, and Richardson teamed up with Jason Mraz.

The judges had their own time on stage too. The talented trio sang Richie’s ’86 hit, “Deep River Woman.”

For the final performances of the evening, the contestants performed the songs they auditioned with. For Harper, that was an original called “String Cheese,” which she wrote about her struggle with postpartum depression. McCullough, meanwhile, performed “Goodness of God.”

Afterwards, Seacrest announced Harper as the winner, and officially put another season of American Idol in the books.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless