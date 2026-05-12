See Every Performance Hannah Harper Delivered During the ‘American Idol’ Finale

Hannah Harper is officially the champion of American Idol season 24. The stay-at-home mom impressed with emotional performances throughout the season, and that held true during the finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

Harper, along with fellow finalists Keyla Richardson and Jordan McCullough, performed several times through the three-hour finale. During her times on stage, Harper showed exactly why she was named the season’s winner.

Her first performance of the night was a cover of Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion,” which she sang alongside Richardson and McCullough.

Next, Harper met with the week’s mentor, Alicia Keys. The legendary singer offered Harper encouragement ahead of her performance of “No One.”

Harper’s next segment was her pre-finale visit home. While back in Missouri, Harper performed for a hometown crowd. While singing Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” Harper got an onstage surprise from the singer herself.

Back on the Idol stage, Harper delivered a heartfelt performance of her original song, “Married Into This Town.”

The trio of finalists then reunited on stage, this time joining Keys for a beautiful rendition of “Lovin’ U.” Richardson was sent home after that performance, while Harper and McCullough learned that they’d soon be setting off on a Disney cruise to Alaska.

Alicia Keys performing “Lovin U” from her album ‘Songs In A Minor’ for the first time ever on #AmericanIdol 🎶



pic.twitter.com/Ruyj3RiLtO — Alicia Keys Daily (@AliciaKeysDaiIy) May 12, 2026

Hannah Harper’s Final American Idol Performances

Before vacation, though, Harper had more work to do. She and Lee Ann Womack took the stage next, performing “I Hope You Dance” in emotional fashion.

For their final competitive performances of the night, Harper and McCullough each sang the song they auditioned for Idol with. For Harper, that was an original called “String Cheese,” which she wrote about her struggle with postpartum depression.

Shortly thereafter, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Harper had received the most votes, becoming the latest American Idol champion.

Through shock, tears, and all other emotions, Harper took the stage one final time. For her victory performance, Harper sang Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red).”

All of the former Idol contestants present, along with the judges and Harper’s family, joined the winner on stage to celebrate her big win, which put a close to season 24 of American Idol.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless