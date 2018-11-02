The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted five new members Sunday night at the Music City Center. Honorees included Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin, Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Joe Melson. The work of these esteemed writers was celebrated throughout the night at the 48th Annual Hall of Fame Gala.

The night included performances by Brandy Clark, Jon Pardi, Shawn Camp, Jess Labelle and Little Big Town, each honoring the hall of fame’s newest inductees.

Country star Reba McEntire was also honored at the event, receiving the Career Maker Award for having significant influence on the newest inductees. Having recorded over 80 songs, the singer has written and co-written nearly 40 songs with hall of fame members.

“Each year the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame honors a few of the greatest songwriters in the business. This year’s inductees are no exception, each a prime and unique example of the broad variety of popular songwriting that emanates from our community,” said Board chair of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation Pat Alger.

