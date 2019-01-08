On January 18 Sharon Van Etten will release Remind Me Tomorrow, her first record in nearly five years.

The new album finds the artist trading in her mellow, guitar-driven sound for one that is more upbeat, aggressive, and electronically tinged.

In our review of the new album, which appears in the current print issue, Jim Beviglia writes: “The best songs here are the ones that manage to strike a balance between the moody yet propulsive atmospherics and Van Etten’s insightful storytelling.”

One of those standout songs is “Seventeen,” a tune that addresses Van Etten’s younger self and whose video pays tribute to her adopted hometown of NYC.

“Sharon wanted to use this video to create a love letter to New York, her home for the last 15 years,” said Maureen Towey, the video’s director. “She showed us around all her old haunts — the places that made her the musician that she is today. Some of these spots are still around, some are just empty lots now. We took an eye toward the city that was both tender and tough, trying to find the ways that a beautiful city can fall apart while still nurturing the hopes of a young artist.”

Watch the video below, and check out Van Etten’s upcoming tour dates.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Thu. Feb. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Fri. Feb. 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

Sat. Feb. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $ #

Mon. Feb. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall # — SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Sat. Feb. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

Mon. Feb. 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

Tue. Feb 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall #

Thu. Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #

Fri. Feb 22 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial #

Sat. Feb 23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

Thu. Feb 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

Fri. March 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

Thu. March 21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Fri. March 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. March 23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sun. March 24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Wed. March 27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sat. March 30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

Mon. April 1 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Tue. April 2 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

Wed. April 3 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. April 5 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sat. April 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

Sun. April 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

Tue. April 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Wed. April 10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Thu. April 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

# = with Nilüfer Yanya

$ = with Fred Armisen

