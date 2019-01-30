Ahead of the release of her debut album Beware Of The Dogs, Stella Donnelly has released a new track, “Lunch.”

“Lunch” is a gently shuffling lament of life on the road, written, as Donnelly shares in her announcement of the song, before leaving for tour. The Australian singer-songwriter also released an accompanying music video, which she shot herself on an old camcorder.

In a statement announcing the track, Donnelly says, “This is my favorite song on the record. It was a massive team effort the night before I flew away on tour. A song that was only ever meant to be played on a single guitar and sung turned out to be the most intricate and textured piece of music I’ve ever produced.”

Beware Of The Dogs is out March 8 via Secretly Canadian. Previously revealed tracks from the album include “U Owe Me” and lead single “Old Man.”

Watch the video for “Lunch” and see Donnelly’s upcoming tour dates below.

Stella Donnelly Tour Dates:

Fri. March 15 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall #

Sat. March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Mon. March 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade #

Wed. March 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

Fri. March 22 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom #

Sat. March 23 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

Sun. March 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel #

Mon. March 25 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #

Wed. March 27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

Thu. March 28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop #

Fri. March 29 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s #

Sat. March 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

Tue. April 2 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

Wed. April 3 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #

Fri. April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

Sat. April 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater #

Thu. April 11 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. April 12 – Hamburg, DE @ Skybar

Sat. April 13 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Mon. April 15 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca

Tue. April 16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Wed. April 17 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune Des Pirates *

Thu. April 18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

Tue. April 23 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Wed. April 24 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. April 25 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Sat. April 27 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

Sun. April 28 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

Mon. April 29 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Wed. May 1 – Glasgow, UK The Blue Arrow

Thu. May 2 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room

Sat. May 4 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

Sun. May 5 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

Tue. May 7 – London, UK @ Scala

# = with Faye Webster

* = supporting Yak

