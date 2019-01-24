Late last year, Donovan Woods stopped by Southern Ground Studios in Nashville to record live performances of tracks from his critically acclaimed 2018 album Both Ways. Now, Woods has made those performances available for the rest of us to enjoy, and threw in an unreleased track, “Think Of Me,” for good measure.

The video sessions capture Woods’ soulful passion, studied craftsmanship and ace band, as seen on a fiery rendition of “Truck Full Of Money.” Break-up ballad “Think Of Me,” which Woods performs solo acoustic, shows his more tender side and puts a spotlight on his thoughtful lyrics.

“It was such a trip to be in the space I’ve seen in so many Instagram posts of artists with actual album budgets, and fun to sit on that wall of seats in the control room that I first saw in that Foo Fighters documentary thing,” Woods says. “Like most hallowed Nashville places, everyone working there is humble and unassuming, just more artists doing their jobs. Once we started recording the solo tunes we started to pull out some of the house guitars, which is a fun time until somebody tells you how much they’re worth. As much as a nice car or a starter home in some cases. I don’t need that kind of stress in my life so I passed on those. I played a reasonable one worth eight grand or something. It was a nice afternoon.”

Woods is a respected songwriter around Nashville, with cuts for artists like Tim McGraw and Charles Kelley. Both Ways is his fifth solo studio release. He’ll hit the road on a string of tour dates in late March.

Watch the performances and see Woods’ upcoming tour dates below.

Donovan Woods tour dates:

3.30 – Seattle, WA – Clock-out Lounge

3.31 – Portland, OR – The Old Church Concert Hall

4.02 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Nord, Swedish-American Hall

4.03 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Bar

4.05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4.06 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

