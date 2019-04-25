Photo by Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio album called Western Stars on June 14, it was announced today.

The album is said to be inspired by the “Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” according to a press statement.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” says Springsteen. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”

The album’s lead single and video, “Hello Sunshine,” will be released tomorrow, April 26.

The 13-track record was produced by Ron Aniello. The album features more than 20 players, including Jon Brion (who plays celeste, Moog, and farfisa), as well as turns by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell. It was was mixed by Tom Elmhirst.

Western Stars will be released on Columbia.

Track list:

01 Hitch Hikin’

02 The Wayfarer

03 Tucson Train

04 Western Stars

05 Sleepy Joe’s Café

06 Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

07 Chasin’ Wild Horses

08 Sundown

09 Somewhere North of Nashville

10 Stones

11 There Goes My Miracle

12 Hello Sunshine

13 Moonlight Motel



