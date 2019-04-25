Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio album called Western Stars on June 14, it was announced today.
The album is said to be inspired by the “Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” according to a press statement.
“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” says Springsteen. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”
The album’s lead single and video, “Hello Sunshine,” will be released tomorrow, April 26.
The 13-track record was produced by Ron Aniello. The album features more than 20 players, including Jon Brion (who plays celeste, Moog, and farfisa), as well as turns by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell. It was was mixed by Tom Elmhirst.
Western Stars will be released on Columbia.
Track list:
01 Hitch Hikin’
02 The Wayfarer
03 Tucson Train
04 Western Stars
05 Sleepy Joe’s Café
06 Drive Fast (The Stuntman)
07 Chasin’ Wild Horses
08 Sundown
09 Somewhere North of Nashville
10 Stones
11 There Goes My Miracle
12 Hello Sunshine
13 Moonlight Motel