Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band Add Four Extra U.K. Tour Dates to 2023 European Tour

Bruce Springsteen and his E-Street Band have added four extra U.K. tour dates to the group’s upcoming 2023 tour.

The forthcoming international tour slated for next year kicks off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and continues in the States through April. The band later heads to Europe from April 28 in Barcelona, Spain through July 25th in Monza, Italy.

And the new U.K. dates mark Springsteen and the E-Street Band’s first dates in the region since their June 5th, 2016 gig at the famed Wembley Stadium.

The four new dates include:

May 30, 2023, in Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 16, 2023, in Birmingham at Villa Park

July 6, 2023, in London at BST Hyde Park

July 8, 2023, in London at BST Hyde Park

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band go on sale at 9 am local time on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Tickets for Edinburgh are available at HERE, Birmingham available at HERE and BST Hyde Park HERE.

Springsteen announced the upcoming European dates for the 2023 tour in May, and so far, over 1.2 million tickets have been purchased, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and the E-Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.

The band’s most recent studio album, Letter To You (2020), marked their first time recording live together in decades and it debuted at No. 1 in eleven countries.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); Garry Tallent (bass guitar); Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals); and Max Weinberg (drums); with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals); Jake Clemons (saxophone); and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media