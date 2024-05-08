Little Feat Announce Fall Leg of the Can’t Be Satisfied Tour in 2024

American rock band Little Feat has been touring all year, and they’re not stopping anytime soon. The band just announced the fall leg of their Can’t Be Satisfied Tour! The trek will bring the band to Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia this October. Duane Betts, Palmetto Motel, and The Travelin’ McCourys will support the band for many of the remaining tour dates.

The next stop on the Little Feat 2024 Tour will be on May 31 through June 1 at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. The tour will close, pending more date additions, on November 2 in Miramar Beach, Florida at Moon Crush Cowboy Moon.

Most of the tour dates for the Little Feat 2024 Tour are available for general sale via Ticketmaster. The new tour dates are currently available for presale, with VIP and meet-and-greet tickets available.

General on-sale will start this Friday, May 10, at 10:00 am local. It might be tough trying to find public on-sale tickets after the presale events are over, so we recommend popping over to Stubhub to check their inventory. You might be able to find last-minute tickets, so give it a try!

Get your tickets to see Little Feat live in 2024 before they sell out!

May 31 – June 1 The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

June 4 – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV

June 5 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

June 7 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

June 8 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater – San Diego, CA

June 9 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

June 13 – Koka Booth Amphitheater – Cary, NC

June 14 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

June 15 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Blues Festival

June 17 – Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland – Pittsburgh, PA

June 18 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH

June 20 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

June 21 – Meijer Gardens – Grand Rapids Charter Township, MI

June 22 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL

June 24 – Victory Theatre – Evansville, IN

June 25 – The Factory – Chesterfield, MO

June 26 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

June 28 – Washington Pavilion – Sioux Falls, SD

June 29 – Fitzgerald Theater – St. Paul, MN

June 30 – Vetter Stone Amphitheater – Mankato, Mn

July 2 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

July 3 – The Astro – La Vista, NE

July 5 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

August 17 – Milford, CT – Milford Oyster Festival

August 18 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

August 20 – Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company Summer Stage

August 21 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 22 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

August 24 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch

August 25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 27 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

August 28 – Philadelphia, PA -The Mann Center

August 30 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

October 20 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park (NEW!)

October 22 – Wheeling, WV – The Capitol Theatre (NEW!)

October 24 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theater (NEW!)

October 25 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center (NEW!)

October 26 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater (NEW!)

October 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Perf. Arts (NEW!)

October 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Knight Theater (NEW!)

October 30 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium (NEW!)

November 1 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium (NEW!)

November 2 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Cowboy Moon

