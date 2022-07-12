Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add U.S. Dates to 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 33 arena dates in the U.S. to their 2023 international tour, beginning Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida through April 14, where it will close in the band’s home state in Newark, New Jersey.

The U.S. dates mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. At the conclusion of the European leg of their tour, running April through July, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second North American tour in August 2023, which will be revealed at a later date.

In addition to stops in Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, North Caroline and cities across the country—with the exclusion of California—arena dates include Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 1, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3, two shows at the new USB Arena in Belmont Park, NY on April 9 and 11; and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s recently released their 20th album Letter To You in 2020, which marked the first time they’ve all recorded live together in decades.

The E Street Band includes Springsteen; Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); bassist Garry Tallent; Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals); and drummer Max Weinberg, along with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), keyboardist Charlie Giordano and saxophonist Jake Clemons.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there next year—and beyond.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 U.S. Tour:

FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center

FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center

FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena

MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

