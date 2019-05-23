photo by Rush Jagoe

Detroit Native Esther Rose announced her plans to release her sophomore album You Made It This Far on August 23, via Father/ Daughter Records. She produced the album while traveling back and forth between New Mexico and New Orleans.



In support of the late August album release, Rose released the single “Only Loving You,” with a video that features a neon-lit Bourbon street, produced by GemsOnVHS and directed by Anthony Simpkins, with graphics by Jessica Yohn. The video features “Hairyoke Night” in St. Roch Tavern, where patrons can both buy a beer while cutting their hair, an idea as strange as the haunting melodies of Rose’s voice, whose timbre is reminiscent of the likes of Joni Mitchell.



You Made it This Far explores the memories of Rose’s childhood and tumultuous years of floating around New Orleans. The video for “Only Loving You” can be streamed below, as well as the track list and Rose’s upcoming tour dates.





Tour Dates:

May 23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Rustic

May 25 – Wimberly, TX @ Red, White & Blues on the Falls

May 26 – Houston, TX @ The Rustic

May 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

June 06 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

June 07 – Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner (w/ Pokey LaFarge)

June 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Rivers Arts Festival

June 10 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Station Inn

Aug 30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre (w/ Robert Earl Keen)



Track List:

1. Always Changing

2. Handyman

3. Five Minute Drive

4. Only Loving You

5. Sex and Magic

6. Lower 9 Valentine

7. Three

8. Rio En Medio

9. You Made It This Far

10. Don’t Blame it on the Moon



