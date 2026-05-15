3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1978 That We Still Listen to Today

Almost any music fan likely has at least some appreciation for music in the 70s. Among the many, many great hits in that decade are these three nostalgic rock songs from 1978. Although a lot of time has passed since then, these songs are so good that they are still worth keeping on repeat today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf

On Meat Loaf’s debut Bat Out Of Hell record is “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad”. Written by Jim Steinman, the sad song is one of the few Meat Loaf songs that is a ballad.

“Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” says, “I poured it on and I poured it out / I tried to show you just how much I care / I’m tired of words and I’m too hoarse to shout / But you’ve been cold to me so long / I’m crying icicles instead of tears / And all I can do is keep on telling you / I want you / I need you / But there ain’t no way / I’m ever gonna love you / Now don’t be sad / ‘Cause two out of three ain’t bad.”

“We’ve Got Tonite” by Bob Seger

Bob Seger is the sole writer of “We’ve Got Tonite”. The song is part of his Stranger In Town album, released with his Silver Bullet Band.

A song about giving in to the irresistible attraction between two people, “We’ve Got Tonight” says, “Why should we worry? / No one will care, girl / Look at the stars / So far away / We’ve got tonight / Who needs tomorrow? / We’ve got tonight, babe / Why don’t you stay?”

“We’ve Got Tonite” became a No. 1 hit for Seger. Five years later, Kenny Rogers released “We’ve Got Tonite” as a duet with Sheena Easton. That version also became both a pop and country hit.

“Summer Nights” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John took on the roles of Danny and Sandy, respectively, in the musical Grease. The two performed several songs as part of the soundtrack, both together and separately, including “Summer Nights”. A duet between the two, “Summer Nights” is written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

A feel-good, uptempo tune about the joys of summer, “Summer Nights” says, “She swam by me, she got a cramp / He ran by me, got my suit damp / Saved her life, she nearly drowned / He showed off splashing around / Summer sun, something’s begun / But, uh oh, those summer nights.”

Newton-John and Travolta also had a No. 1 single with “You’re The One That I Want” from the Grease soundtrack.