Singer of Legendary 70s Rock Band Sidelined After “Non-Life Threatening Surgical Procedure”

While nurturing a love for science fiction, Eric Bloom took a different career path when a job at a record store changed his life forever. It was at that record store that he would become friends with members of the band Soft White Underbelly. When the lead singer, Les Braunstein, left, Bloom filled in. And as they say – the rest was history. Having helped Blue Öyster Cult release over 20 albums, Bloom recently concerned fans when he announced he needed a break after undergoing surgery.

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Posting a message on Facebook, Bloom wrote, “During BÖC’s time off I scheduled a non-life threatening surgical procedure. I am on the mend, but the recovery is taking a little longer than expected.” Not wanting fans to worry, the singer promised he would return to the stage soon. But for now, fans will get to see Kasim Sulton take over on vocals. “Kasim Sulton will be standing in for me for a few shows and knock it out of the park!”

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Scheduling Conflicts Cause Concern For Eric Bloom And Blue Öyster Cult

The news from Bloom came at an unusual time for Blue Öyster Cult. The band is expected to resume their tour on May 16 in Oroville, California. Their last performance was back in February when they entertained fans on the Rock Legends Cruise. Looking ahead, after the band’s May 16 performance, they will continue to entertain fans throughout the summer and fall.

As for Sulton, he has performed with the group in the past. From 2012 to 2017, he offered his talents to the group, filling in as a bassist and backing singer. He also collaborated with Joan Jett, Meat Loaf, Utopia, and New Cars.

While more than willing to take over for Bloom, Sulton had his own scheduling conflicts. On June 11, the musician will join Todd Rundgren on the Damned If I Do tour in St. Charles, Illinois.

With Bloom’s absence uncomfortably close to Rundgren’s tour, it remains unclear how long Sulton will be able to fill in for the legendary singer. Still, fans appeared supportive of Bloom taking the time he needed to recover, with many wishing the rocker a speedy return to the stage.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)