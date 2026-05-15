John Lennon’s Son Reveals Coronary Heart Disease: “Please Get Checked Out”

The son of the Beatles’ John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, Julian Lennon has pursued his own creative endeavors. In addition to releasing seven solo albums, he is also a photographer, author, and philanthropist. Now 63, Lennon recently shared a concerning health update with his social media following. He also urged them to remain vigilant about their own health.

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In a May 9 Instagram post, Julian Lennon revealed he was recently diagnosed with coronary heart disease. He is also pre-diabetic.

“I urge all to get checked out sooner than later, as you never know what hidden health issues you may have, even after exercising and eating as much ‘good/healthy’ food as possible,” Lennon wrote. “Nip it in the bud! As they say…”

Fortunately, his prognosis is positive. “Even with these ailments, I’ve managed to catch them early enough, to be able to reverse some of the damage and will hopefully be able to live a healthy long life!” Lennon continued. “Please get checked out, before you’re checked out…”

He concluded the post by expressing his gratitude for “all the Doctors who have helped and guided me on this new journey so far.”

A History of Julian Lennon’s Health Issues

In late 2024, Julian Lennon also revealed that he had undergone a second treatment for skin cancer. This followed a 2020 procedure he had to remove a cancerous mole. He decided to have the surgery after a dermatologist found signs of cancer on his shoulder and forearm. One was melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor,” Lennon wrote at the time. “I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future.”

[RELATED: The Unbalanced Relationship Between John Lennon, Julian Lennon, and Paul McCartney–and the Iconic Song It Inspired]

Julian Lennon is the elder of the “Imagine” singer’s two sons. His younger brother, Sean Lennon, is the ex-Beatle’s son with second wife Yoko Ono.

Julian’s last album came four years ago with 2022’s Jude. The title is a reference to the classic Beatles song “Hey Jude”, which Paul McCartney wrote to reassure the younger Lennon during his parents’ 1968 divorce.

“It was very much reflective, looking in the mirror deeply and trying to find that place of peace,” Julian told People of the album. “I found it one or two times before, but it got lost in the muddle of life. Working on the album was about getting in touch with myself and who I am.”

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