3 Grunge Songs From the 1990s That Captured a Generation’s Angst to Perfection

Feeling PO’d and want to get it all out the old-fashioned way, by listening to some particular angry music? Look no further! These grunge songs from the 1990s were anthems for angsty youths, and they still have that magic today.

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“Tourette’s” by Nirvana from ‘In Utero’ (1993)

“Out of town, out of sight, is my heart! / Queen of lies, not today, my heart!”

Alright, time to be biased. I listened to this song on repeat when I was an angsty youth. I still jam out to it today. And I think it’s perfect for this list, so sue me!

“Tourette’s” was never released as a single off of In Utero, but it has become a bit of a well-loved deep cut among diehard fans. The song came to be because Kurt Cobain wasn’t entirely happy with how clean and polished Nirvana’s previous album was, and decided to fill the album with harsher tracks. “Tourette’s” makes fun of the labels bestowed upon them by music journalists, such as “moderate rock.”

“Angry Chair” by Alice In Chains from ‘Dirt’ (1992)

“Candles red, I have a pair / Shadows dancing everywhere / Burning on the angry chair.”

This single from Alice In Chains’ legendary album Dirt has “angry” right in the name. So, I think it’s fair to say this is at least close to an angry grunge album. “Angry Chair” was written by Layne Staley about the darkness of h*roin addiction, which sadly impacted a lot of young people in the 1990s, particularly in the grunge scene. Staley’s own addiction would later take his life, so this song has a bittersweetness to it, along with a spiritual warning of sorts. RIP Staley.

“Bruise Violet” by Babes In Toyland from ‘Fontanelle’ (1992)

“You got this thing that follows me around / You f*cking b*tch, well, I hope your insides rot!”

Real ones know Babes In Toyland as well as they know Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and other big-name grunge acts from the 90s. Sadly, though, this grunge act put out a ton of songs in the 1990s that did not get as much commercial love as they should have. “Bruise Violet” is one angry tune that fits that description. And it’s a legendary track from the band’s 1992 record Fontanelle.

“Bruise Violet” is a song about the very relatable feeling of rage that occurs when someone steals your style. There are rumors that this song was written about Courtney Love and the whole “who started the kinderwh*re aesthetic in the 90s” debate. But that’s never officially been confirmed.

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