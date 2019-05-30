Kelsey Waldon performing at the Grand Ole Opry with John Prine. Photo by Laura E. Partain

Kentucky native and Nashville-based artist Kelsey Waldon has signed a deal with John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, making her the label’s first signing in 15 years.

The news arrived May 28 via the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, where Prine invited Waldon to sing “Unwed Fathers” and “Paradise” before revealing that she was the newest member of the Oh Boy Family. You can watch the announcement below.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what it truly means to me to be signed to Oh Boy Records,” Waldon said in a press statement. “To have someone like John, who I have looked up to my whole life, who I have set my songwriting standards after and my general music-making standards after, to have someone like him endorse my music and care enough about it to make sure it reaches a wider audience … that means everything.”

Added Prine: “I am bursting with pride to have Kelsey Waldon recording for Oh Boy Records. Her music continues an important arc of traditional folk and country music. I love Kelsey’s singing. Her voice is one of the more authentic country voices I’ve heard in a long time. I’m looking forward to all the shows we’ll be performing together this year.”

Waldon’s debut album for the label, her third full-length, will arrive this fall. Check her upcoming tour dates below.

Read our review of Waldon’s 2016 offering, I’ve Got A Way, here.

On tour:

June 28 – Lexington, KY – The Burl (with John R Miller & the Engine Lights)

June 29 – Galax, VA – The Blue Ridge Music Center

July 13 – Central City, KY – Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater (with John Prine)

Aug. 11 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival

Oct. 1 – Hollywood, CA – John Anson Ford Amphitheater (with John Prine)

Oct. 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (with John Prine)

Oct. 4 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts (with John Prine)

Nov. 11 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – All The Best Festival

Dec. 6 – Orlando, FL – Bob Carr Theater (with John Prine)

Dec. 7 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (with John Prine)

