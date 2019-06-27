Photo by Cody Villalobos

On July 26, country star Justin Moore will release a new album, Late Nights And Longnecks, via the Valory Music Co. Ahead of the album’s release, Moore has shared a new song, “Someday I Gotta Quit,” premiering below.

“Someday I Gotta Quit” traces one man’s struggles with putting down the bottle, the relatable story delivered with Moore’s trademark twang over a swampy, almost ominous arrangement. Moore tapped an all-star band for the track, which begins with moody dobro from Ilya Toshinskiy and features pedal steel from the famed session player Paul Franklin. He wrote the song with Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover.

“Someone asked me about drinking or something one night,” Moore says. “I just simply said, ‘Yeah someday I gotta quit.’ It made me think of things we all talk about as it pertains to our own personal struggles, whatever they may be. I threw the idea out to my co-writers, and we just ran with the fictional story about the guy in the song who has his own set of struggles. Hopefully, everyone can relate, regardless of what their struggles are personally. No doubt, we all have them.”

Moore has already released a handful of tracks from Late Nights And Longnecks, including lead single “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “Jesus And Jack Daniels.” Co-writers on the album include Rhett Akins and David Lee Murphy.

Listen to “Someday I Gotta Quit” below.

